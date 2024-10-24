Wounded Warrior Project Launches New Round of Community Partnerships to Support Veterans, Families, and Caregivers

News provided byWounded Warrior Project®
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) announced today its new round of community partnerships for 2024-2025 with 43 best-in-class military and veterans service organizations (VSO). Together, WWP™ and its community partners provide a broader and more complete range of services to build a trusted network of support to greatly improve the lives of warriors, their families, and caregivers.
"War and service take a heavy toll. Coming home shouldn't be more difficult, but too often it is for those we serve," shared WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. "Our community partners form a passionate and impactful network, driving real change. Together, we are not only improving the quality of life for veterans and their loved ones, but we are also saving lives and empowering others to do the same – providing a road home for everyone."
WWP understands that no single organization can meet the needs of all wounded, ill, or injured post-9/11 veterans, families, and caregivers. As this generation of warriors continues to age, their needs evolve and require unique, integrated solutions. That's why WWP is committed to working with the collective VSO community to support them and their families.
As the largest nonprofit funder of VSOs, WWP has invested more than $388 million in 215 organizations since 2012. By harnessing the expertise of its community partners, WWP forges an interconnected community of support to improve quality of life, reduce suicide risks, and address the needs of high-need populations, ensuring comprehensive care and support.
WWP funds and partners with specialized veterans and military service organizations focused on the following areas:
- Connection and Community Integration
- Family Resiliency and Caregivers
- Financial Wellness and Wrap-Around Services
- Special Operation Forces
- Visible and Invisible Wounds of War
The organizations WWP is partnering with in 2024-2025 are:
- America's Warrior Partnership
- Armed Services Arts Partnership
- Armed Services YMCA of Alaska
- Bastion Community of Resilience
- Boulder Crest Foundation
- Cohen Veterans Network
- Comfort Crew for Military Kids
- CreatiVets
- D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families
- Dog Tag Inc.
- Elizabeth Dole Foundation
- EOD Warrior Foundation
- Farmer Veteran Coalition
- Gold Star Peak
- Green Beret Foundation
- Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation
- Homes For Our Troops
- Hope For The Warriors
- Military Child Education Coalition
- Military Family Advisory Network
- National Military Family Association
- Navy SEAL Foundation
- Operation Healing Forces
- Operation Homefront
- Our Military Kids
- Quality of Life Foundation
- Shepherd Center
- Soldiers To Sidelines
- SongwritingWith:Soldiers
- Special Operations Warrior Foundation
- Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health
- The Donovan & Bank Foundation
- The Fire Watch
- The Honor Foundation
- The Mission Continues
- Third Option Foundation
- Three Rangers Foundation
- Travis Manion Foundation
- U.S.VETS
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- Vets4Warriors
- Warrior Canine Connection
- Warrior Reunion Foundation
About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.
