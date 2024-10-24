Wounded Warrior Project Launches New Round of Community Partnerships to Support Veterans, Families, and Caregivers

News provided by

Wounded Warrior Project®

Oct 24, 2024, 07:32 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) announced today its new round of community partnerships for 2024-2025 with 43 best-in-class military and veterans service organizations (VSO). Together, WWP™ and its community partners provide a broader and more complete range of services to build a trusted network of support to greatly improve the lives of warriors, their families, and caregivers.

Learn more about WWP's community partnerships.

Continue Reading
As the largest nonprofit funder of VSOs, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has invested more than $388 million in 215 organizations since 2012. Together, WWP and its community partners provide a broader and more complete range of services to build a trusted network of support to greatly improve the lives of warriors, their families, and caregivers.
As the largest nonprofit funder of VSOs, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has invested more than $388 million in 215 organizations since 2012. Together, WWP and its community partners provide a broader and more complete range of services to build a trusted network of support to greatly improve the lives of warriors, their families, and caregivers.

"War and service take a heavy toll. Coming home shouldn't be more difficult, but too often it is for those we serve," shared WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. "Our community partners form a passionate and impactful network, driving real change. Together, we are not only improving the quality of life for veterans and their loved ones, but we are also saving lives and empowering others to do the same – providing a road home for everyone."

WWP understands that no single organization can meet the needs of all wounded, ill, or injured post-9/11 veterans, families, and caregivers. As this generation of warriors continues to age, their needs evolve and require unique, integrated solutions. That's why WWP is committed to working with the collective VSO community to support them and their families.

As the largest nonprofit funder of VSOs, WWP has invested more than $388 million in 215 organizations since 2012. By harnessing the expertise of its community partners, WWP forges an interconnected community of support to improve quality of life, reduce suicide risks, and address the needs of high-need populations, ensuring comprehensive care and support.

WWP funds and partners with specialized veterans and military service organizations focused on the following areas:

  • Connection and Community Integration
  • Family Resiliency and Caregivers
  • Financial Wellness and Wrap-Around Services
  • Special Operation Forces
  • Visible and Invisible Wounds of War

The organizations WWP is partnering with in 2024-2025 are:

  1. America's Warrior Partnership
  2. Armed Services Arts Partnership
  3. Armed Services YMCA of Alaska
  4. Bastion Community of Resilience
  5. Boulder Crest Foundation
  6. Cohen Veterans Network 
  7. Comfort Crew for Military Kids
  8. CreatiVets
  9. D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families
  10. Dog Tag Inc.
  11. Elizabeth Dole Foundation
  12. EOD Warrior Foundation
  13. Farmer Veteran Coalition
  14. Gold Star Peak
  15. Green Beret Foundation
  16. Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation
  17. Homes For Our Troops
  18. Hope For The Warriors
  19. Military Child Education Coalition
  20. Military Family Advisory Network
  21. National Military Family Association
  22. Navy SEAL Foundation
  23. Operation Healing Forces
  24. Operation Homefront
  25. Our Military Kids
  26. Quality of Life Foundation
  27. Shepherd Center
  28. Soldiers To Sidelines
  29. SongwritingWith:Soldiers
  30. Special Operations Warrior Foundation
  31. Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health
  32. The Donovan & Bank Foundation
  33. The Fire Watch
  34. The Honor Foundation
  35. The Mission Continues
  36. Third Option Foundation
  37. Three Rangers Foundation
  38. Travis Manion Foundation
  39. U.S.VETS
  40. Veterans of Foreign Wars
  41. Vets4Warriors
  42. Warrior Canine Connection
  43. Warrior Reunion Foundation

About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project. 

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project®

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

New Directors Appointed to Wounded Warrior Project Board

New Directors Appointed to Wounded Warrior Project Board

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is proud to announce the election of new members to its all-volunteer board of directors. Dr. Keita Franklin, Gen....
Wounded Warrior Project Rallies Support for Injured Veterans Denied Retirement Benefits

Wounded Warrior Project Rallies Support for Injured Veterans Denied Retirement Benefits

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is intensifying its campaign to urge Congress to pass the Major Richard Star Act, unveiling a new social media effort...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Veterans

Veterans

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics