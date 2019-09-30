Wounded Warrior Project Makes Strides in Music City at Carry Forward 5K

For the second straight year, CSX® supported the event as the presenting sponsor.

"CSX is proud to support Wounded Warrior Project and this powerful Carry Forward event," said Jane Covington, CSX Senior Director, State Relations. "We had a phenomenal turn out for this year's 5K, which demonstrates that our Nashville neighbors share CSX's commitment to support military veterans. We also want to extend our appreciation to all the volunteers, including CSX employees and their families, who helped make the event so successful for the brave men and women we were there to honor."

Participants strode in the shadows of Nissan Stadium then double-backed on South 1st and Davidson streets. Before finishing, they traversed the steep John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Volunteer and participant Becky Ross, whose two sons served in the Marines, was waiting at the top of the bridge with a sign that read "God Bless the USA."

"There were so many wounded warriors participating, and to see them continue to struggle physically, mentally, and emotionally with people around them going 'We've got this' – the camaraderie out on the course was fabulous," Becky said.

Carry Forward continues in San Antonio on Oct. 5. This is the first year the event will be held in Military City, USA, and more than 1,400 participants have signed up.

If you can't make it to that event or the Jacksonville, Florida, Carry Forward 5K on Nov. 9, you can participate in a virtual Carry Forward by hosting your own 5K to honor and empower wounded veterans and their families.

Learn more about Carry Forward and create a virtual event, or discover other ways to give back to injured veterans.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

