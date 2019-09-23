Wounded Warrior Project Plugging In at TwitchCon

Streamers can honor and empower wounded veterans and their families by registering their stream through the WWP Play™ Stream to Serve™ initiative. WWP will also officially launch its new DonorDrive fundraising platform.

WWP will be set up at booth #2137G. Exclusive giveaways will be offered to streamers who register their charity fundraising stream on-site. WWP will also register veterans who are interested in the free, life-changing programs and services it provides. Warriors never pay a penny for WWP programs or services because they paid their dues on the battlefield.

Mental health care is among the services WWP provides. Many veterans face mental health issues at various stages in their transitions to civilian life. Through its Warrior Care Network®, WWP offers outpatient treatment for veterans dealing with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Livestreamers can help provide those services, in addition to career counseling and long-term rehabilitative care.

"Your charity stream has an impact beyond anything you probably can imagine," said Dan Nevins, an Army veteran whose life was changed through WWP programs.

