Wounded Warrior Project Powers Nationwide Network of Veteran Care with New Year of Funding

WWP strengthens its role as the nation's largest nonprofit funder of veterans service organizations, fueling a network of partners that closes gaps in care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) announced today its 2025-2026 community partnership grants, funding 39 best-in-class organizations that will stand alongside WWP to support veterans, service members, their families, and caregivers.

Together, WWP™ and its community partners are expanding care, closing gaps in services, and forming a nationwide network of support to accomplish things that no organization can accomplish alone.

By building a united network of partners, Wounded Warrior Project is strengthening care, filling service gaps, and creating collaborative solutions.

"When a veteran needs support, they don't see organizations and logos — they see people who either show up or don't," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. "That's why Wounded Warrior Project is uniting the veteran service community and leading with action. Keeping the promise to those who served means warriors and their loved ones should never stand alone. We convene the strongest partners and power their work directly. Together, we are saving lives."

WWP has invested $436 million in 221 military and veteran organizations since 2012. These investments improve veterans' quality of life, reduce suicide risk, and provide interconnected, comprehensive support as their needs evolve. With its network of partners, WWP is advancing veteran well-being through unique, integrated solutions.

WWP funds and partners with specialized veterans and military service organizations focused on the following areas:

Connection and community integration

Family resiliency and caregivers

Financial wellness and wrap-around services

Special operation forces

Seen and unseen wounds of war

The organizations WWP is partnering with in 2025-2026 are:

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project is our nation's leading veteran services organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project