Wounded Warrior Project Provides New Grant to Institute for Veteran and Military Families

WWP's $375,000 grant supports IVMF's Onward to Opportunity (O2O) Program. O2O provides knowledge and coaching to service members and their families to help them succeed in their chosen career path, and it prepares them for specific job opportunities.

"One of the key steps in the transition out of military life is finding a new career in the civilian world," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We are proud to support the work of the Institute for Veterans and Military Families as they empower warriors and their spouses with new skills, certifications, and resources to find new careers in their post-military lives."

"We are grateful to the Wounded Warrior Project for their continued support of our program and mission," says Michael Bianchi, IVMF Senior Director for Education & Career Training. "This new grant will further O2O's ability to provide valuable career training to transitioning service members, National Guard and Reservists, military veterans and spouses as well as expand their employment networks, ensuring a more seamless and meaningful transition from a military to civilian career."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

