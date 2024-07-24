Wounded Warrior Project Rallies Support for Injured Veterans Denied Retirement Benefits

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is intensifying its campaign to urge Congress to pass the Major Richard Star Act, unveiling a new social media effort and highlighting medically retired veterans who are currently being denied their full retirement benefits.

Danielle Green, a U.S. Army veteran from Tampa, Fla., who lost her left arm in Iraq, speaks at a press conference in Washington, DC, with other wounded warriors to urge the Senate to pass the Major Richard Star Act.

When Service members retire from the military, they are entitled to both retired pay from the Department of Defense (DoD) and disability compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) if they were injured while in service. Unfortunately, only military retirees with at least 20 years of service and a disability rating of at least 50% can collect both benefits at the same time.

For all other retirees, current law requires a dollar-for-dollar offset of these two benefits, meaning roughly 53,000 veterans must forfeit a portion of the benefits they earned in service. The Major Richard Star Act would allow these combat-wounded veterans to receive both their retirement pay and disability compensation without a dollar-for-dollar reduction. The bill is currently being considered in the Senate.

Wounded warriors from across the country have agreed to share their stories and images on social media, discussing how the Major Richard Star Act would help them and future veterans. Warriors from Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, New York, Texas, Virginia, and other states recently gathered at a press conference in Washington, DC, with Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), the chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, to highlight their stories of service and sacrifice.

Mike Owens, a Marine Corps veteran from San Antonio who lost his right arm in Iraq, emphasized the bill's importance: "Injured service members earned this. It's not something they're asking for that they didn't already fight for and sacrifice immensely to earn. They served their time. They couldn't continue their time due to injury. They have absolutely earned this."

In Tampa, Florida, Army veteran Danielle Green, who lost her left arm in Baghdad, advocates tirelessly for her fellow veterans. "This bill would provide crucial financial support to veterans who face significant challenges transitioning to civilian life due to their combat injuries," Green said.

Alex Nicoll, a Marine Corps veteran from Kentucky who lost his left leg in Iraq: "I didn't join the military for the benefits or to get rich. I wanted to be a hero, kick down doors, and take down bad guys. I didn't worry about benefits, but even then, I knew that America had promised to take care of its veterans. Our country has a responsibility not only to guys like me, but the new generation of veterans coming in. We need to show them that if something does happen to them in the line of duty, our country will be there to support them and treat them fairly."

Patrick Nugent was medically retired from the Marine Corps and now lives in New York City: "On July 12, 2017, during a nighttime training mission, a single bullet paralyzed my right leg, abruptly ending my military career. I wanted to be a lifetime Marine. In search of a new path, I refused to give up and found a new career. There are thousands of veterans with stories like mine, and Congress must pass this bill to honor their sacrifices and resilience."

These warriors, and others, will be available throughout the summer to discuss their stories as WWP calls on all Senators to support the inclusion of the Major Richard Star Act in this year's National Defense Authorization Act.

