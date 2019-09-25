Wounded Warrior Project Renews Collaboration with TAPS for Suicide Prevention and Survivor Care

This $120,000 grant supports two Intensive Clinical Programs hosted in partnership with Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program for TAPS families grieving the loss of a loved one to suicide, followed by ongoing peer-to-peer support and monthly web-based psychoeducation.

"Mental health care and suicide prevention are top priorities for Wounded Warrior Project," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We're proud to work with TAPS as it provides critical care and resources to families who lost a loved one to suicide. Since 1994, TAPS has provided important peer support for grieving family members so they can manage their feelings and continue their lives."

"Thanks to the generous support of Wounded Warrior Project, TAPS has been able to provide critical trauma care to military families who are grieving the loss of a loved one to suicide," said Kim Ruocco, Vice President of TAPS Suicide Prevention & Postvention. "Wounded Warrior Project's funding has provided the support needed to offer our best-practice postvention model of support and provide trauma-informed training on our approach."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

