Wounded Warrior Project Renews Partnership with Elizabeth Dole Foundation

WWP's $150,000 grant supports the development of a Community Navigators initiative within the Dole Caregiver Fellows Program , which fully empowers Dole Caregiver Fellows to connect their local communities of caregivers to the resources and peer support they need to thrive. WWP's grant will also support the Foundation's 4 th Annual National Convening this year, hosted in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"We're proud to work alongside the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, which has advocated on behalf of America's military families since 2012," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "The long-term resiliency and well-being of the military community requires ever-changing and innovative care solutions across a wide spectrum of providers. We're stronger as a military community when we work together."

"Thanks to the support of WWP, we're able to empower our network of Dole Caregiver Fellows nationwide to take on community-based initiatives and enhance caregiver support at the local level," said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. "Through this partnership, we're one step closer to ensuring wounded warriors, and their families and caregivers, have the support they need to thrive in their communities."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

