Wounded Warrior Project Research Uncovers Women Veterans' Needs

Chairwoman of the Congressional Women Veteran Task Force – Representative Julia Brownley of California's 26th Congressional District – also joined O'Hanlon to share her legislative priorities as she leads advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill.

WWP surveyed nearly 5,000 registered women warriors and held an additional 13 roundtable discussions with nearly 100 women veterans. WWP explored the challenges they face with transition, access to care, mental health, financial stress, and isolation. Women veterans provided feedback on their military experiences and offered potential solutions to address these issues through legislative and executive action.

The research revealed the following:

The top challenges women warriors faced when transitioning to civilian life are coping with mental health issues such as PTSD, depression, and anxiety; financial stress; and dealing with mental health issues that arise from military sexual trauma (MST).

The top barriers in receiving care are appointment availability; poor quality of care; and lack of services.

Less than half of women warriors agree the VA was able to meet their needs following military service.

"Women make important contributions to our nation's military, and we want to honor and empower them for success during and after service," Silva said. "Wounded Warrior Project is committed to working with Congress and our partners to improve the quality of the support women warriors receive."

Women are one of the fastest growing demographics in military service and the veteran community, and remain one of WWP's top legislative priorities during the 117th Congress.

