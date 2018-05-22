Wounded Warrior Project Supports Wilkie Nomination

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is pleased and supportive of the president's nomination of Robert Wilkie to become the next Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA). In his tenure as Acting Secretary, Wilkie has demonstrated tremendous ability to lead and focus on the issues of highest concern in the veteran community.

"Before the Senate even begins his confirmation process, Mr. Wilkie will have already placed VA on a path to modernizing its health records and helped bring Congress to the precipice of passing groundbreaking expansions to community care and caregiver assistance programs," said René Bardorf, WWP senior vice president of government and community relations. "We look forward to continuing to work alongside VA leadership to help deliver on our mission to honor and empower Wounded Warriors, and we are confident Mr. Wilkie will continue to demonstrate the experience, skills, and passion to become the transformative leader our veterans deserve."

About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

