Wounded Warrior Project Supports Wilkie Nomination

"Before the Senate even begins his confirmation process, Mr. Wilkie will have already placed VA on a path to modernizing its health records and helped bring Congress to the precipice of passing groundbreaking expansions to community care and caregiver assistance programs," said René Bardorf, WWP senior vice president of government and community relations. "We look forward to continuing to work alongside VA leadership to help deliver on our mission to honor and empower Wounded Warriors, and we are confident Mr. Wilkie will continue to demonstrate the experience, skills, and passion to become the transformative leader our veterans deserve."

