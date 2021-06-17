Wounded Warrior Project Talk Program Helps Veterans Overcome Invisible Wounds

Eric could have caved, but he didn't. That's because he had an avenue to talk about his challenges: a program at Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) called WWP Talk. Through weekly phone conversations with WWP, Eric found a safe, non-judgmental space. He no longer felt ashamed, fearful, or alone. Instead, he had his life back again.

"Just that talking alone will bring you out of a bad moment," Eric said. "It will bring the light back into your life. Because if you can get it out and into the world, it's not holding you down."

Learn about the services provided by WWP Talk.

Since its inception, WWP Talk has helped nearly 9,000 veterans and family members break down barriers of isolation and improve their mental health. The free, non-clinical program connects warriors and family members to a WWP team member for consistent emotional support calls. These calls empower participants to develop coping skills and create attainable goals specific to their personal growth.

Now more than ever, WWP Talk is helping warriors and family members cope with PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI), MST, and other invisible wounds. Amid the pandemic, WWP Talk conducted 35% more emotional support calls compared to the previous year.

"No matter the adversity, WWP Talk is here for you on the other end of that phone call," said Sonal Patel, WWP Talk director. "We stand ready to serve and are committed to helping you improve your quality of life."

June is PTSD Awareness Month. WWP offers mental health services for veterans and families coping with the invisible wounds of war. Get connected today.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

www.woundedwarriorproject.org

