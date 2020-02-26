Wounded Warrior Project Testifies During Annual Joint Hearing of Senate and House Veterans Affairs Committees

"Since the start of the 116th Congress, more than 17,000 new warriors have registered for our programs and services, and we continue to register nearly 50 warriors each day," said Linnington. "This evidence strongly indicates a growing demand for a 360-degree model of care and support focused on connection, independence, and mental, physical, and financial wellness. We know this is a monumental effort that will take the combined efforts of the military and veteran community and our leaders in Congress and the White House."

WWP also identified its top priorities for 2020, which it will work on with Congress and the VA:

Mental Health & Suicide Prevention

Toxic Exposure

Women Veterans

Brain Health

Caregivers

Employment and Education for Wounded Warriors

"We have a moral obligation to ensure that veterans and their families get the support and care they have earned and the success they deserve," said Linnington. "We are confident that following these recommendations will help your committees deliver the biggest impact on the lives of our nation's wounded warriors, their families, their caregivers, and a generation of future service members who will benefit from the lessons we have learned and actions we have and will continue to take as a community."

WWP serves wounded warriors and their families through free mental and physical health and wellness programs, career and benefits counseling, and by providing ongoing support for the most severely injured.

