Wounded Warrior Project Testifies On VA Job Program Recommendations

"Wounded Warrior Project is extremely pleased with the current IT and case management software updates that VA has and will continue to implement in the upcoming fiscal year," said Fronabarger. "We hope that these new tools will allow the vocational rehabilitation counselors more time to work with veterans and lower the rate of scheduling complications."

WWP also called upon Congress to ensure that improvements are made in the following areas:

Program Clarity and Awareness

VA and the VSO community should make more efforts to educate veterans on the intent of the program before they apply for VR&E benefits.



VA should enable veterans to switch to another counselor if they feel their current counselor is not assisting with reaching their employment goals.

Subsistence Allowance

Congress should increase the subsistence allowance, taking into account the costs of living in rural areas versus living in a city.

Quality of Counseling and Financial Assistance

VA should develop a pilot program that offers mental health counseling to those with invisible wounds and classes on adapting to the civilian workplace.



VR&E counselors should emphasize the need to attend medical appointments while participating in the program.

Staffing Models

Congress should reevaluate a statute that requires VA to maintain a ratio that does not exceed 125 veterans to one full-time VR&E counselor.

Self-Employment Track

VA and Congress should increase emphasis for veterans to utilize the self-employment track. To promote this track, this should include more collaboration with other federal organizations, such as the Veterans' Employment and Training Service at the Department of Labor and the Small Business Administration.

Employment Placement

VA should develop a pilot program to streamline veterans who are in the VR&E program into open positions at VA. Currently, there are 45,239 open vacancies at VA and around 125,000 participants in the VR&E program. This seems to be a natural fit for those looking for employment.

Program Name

VA should remove the word "Rehabilitation" from the name Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program and replace it with something more aligned with modern language usage. Currently, the word "rehabilitation" or "rehab" is often associated with programs for those seeking assistance for substance abuse.

