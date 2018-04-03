Wounded Warriors Family Support High Five Tour 2018 Takes Off Friday

The High Five Tour is the quintessential road trip to thank Americans for their appreciation and support of our nation's military families for the sacrifices that they make when America goes to war. The tour's mobility-equipped 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor – wrapped in a patriotic design – is designed to open up access to the disabled driver.

The F-150 Raptor features the Bruno Valet Plus transfer seat, Bruno Out-Rider lift, Clock Mobility AccessATop to protect a wheelchair from the elements and the MPS Monarch hand control that allows a paraplegic driver to control the throttle and brake with confidence. A deserving veteran's family will receive the F-150 Raptor when the High Five Tour concludes.

"When a service member goes to war, the entire family goes to war. When veterans return, we want to help with morale items," said Col. John Folsom, USMCR (Ret.), founder and president of Wounded Warriors Family Support. "The High Five Tour would not be successful without the great support of our sponsors, so we can help make a real, tangible difference that will change the lives of deserving wounded warriors and their families."

Wounded Warriors Family Support is excited to welcome Omaha Steaks as a tour sponsor. The High Five Tour will stop at 41 Omaha Steaks stores throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Virginia.

Ford, Marriott International, SimpleTire and the United Automobile Workers return as High Five Tour sponsors. The tour will stop at every UAW-Ford assembly plant and various Ford dealerships in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Washington.

The High Five Tour also will appear at special events, such as Mustang Clubs, the National World War I Museum and Memorial during Memorial Day weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, the June 1-3 Carlisle Ford Nationals in Pennsylvania and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which is Aug. 3-12 in South Dakota.

You can learn more about Wounded Warriors Family Support programs, such as Combat Parking, the Marine Corps Marathon and the Veterans Welding Training Program, at www.wwfs.org.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

