WoundGenex Partners with MIMEDX to Launch Premier Graft Program to Wound Care Providers Nationwide

MIMEDX is a leading provider of placental allografts in the Cellular Tissue Products/Skin Substitute segment of the advanced wound care category. MIMEDX's flagship advanced wound care product, EPIFIX®, is covered by 100% of national commercial payors for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, totaling over 300 million covered lives.

"WoundGenex is thrilled to be able to partner with MIMEDX to introduce a meaningful solution to providers to maximize clinical and reimbursement outcomes. Clinical expertise, industry leading advanced wound care products, and a strong understanding of reimbursement across all sites of service is the key for a successful practice," said WoundGenex President and Co-founder, Thomas Smith.

"In partnering with WoundGenex, we are able to further substantiate our mission to increase access to innovative technologies for patients and customers alike," said Rohit Kashyap, Ph.D., MIMEDX Chief Commercial Officer. "We are excited for the opportunity this program will provide to ensure more patients receive the care they need, as well as the opportunity to continue strengthening our reimbursement and service offerings for clinicians who choose our products."

About WoundGenex

Founded in 2014 in Tampa, Florida, WoundGenex optimizes the way clinicians provide wound care to their patients in various places of service such as physician practices, hospitals, surgical centers, nursing homes, free-standing wound centers across the country. Thanks to more than two decades of experience in both the clinical and administrative aspects of wound care WoundGenex provides true solutions to help meet the challenges of providing best-in-class care from start to finish – from clinical and operational excellence to financial and procedural optimization.

To learn more about WoundGenex and the Premier Graft Purchasing Program, please visit the https://woundgenex.com.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit https://MIMEDX.com

