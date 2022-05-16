Woven Bags Market Size to reach US$ 9.2 Bn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Woven Bags Market forecasted at US$ 9.2 Bn in 2032 at CAGR of 4.3% by 2032. Mondi Group, Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd are top players. India is the largest market

NEWARK, Del., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven Bags Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the rising demand for Woven Bags from various end-use industries. Woven Bags are made from a variety of materials such as cloth, threads, crip tape, and back seam adhesive. Woven Bags have gained popularity due to their inertness to moisture, chemicals, and extraordinary resistance.

Woven Bags are nontoxic and lower in weight than conventional bags. Plastic polypropylene (PP) woven bags laminated with LDPE/PP lining also have a broader range of uses. However, as compared to the usage of fresh materials, recycled components in PP woven bags are linked with inferior mechanical and physical qualities. Woven Bags Market is segmented based on types, material type, applications, and regions. Woven Bags Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Woven Bags Industry could be explored by type as Grocery Bag, HDPE Woven Sack/Bag, LAMINATED WOVEN SACK/BAG, Mono Woven sacks/bags.

As a result, in order to generate high-quality recycled materials for woven bags, manufacturers should consider the physical and chemical modification index while adjusting the blending ratio of recycled materials. Manufacturers of jute woven bags are broadening their manufacturing beyond PP and HDPE.

Key Takeaways from Global Woven Bags Market

Sales of plastic woven bags segment is expected to increase 1.6x of the current market sales, by the end of 2032.

The consumption of block bottom woven bags is estimated to capture a market share of 44% in 2022, and estimated to outpace other segments during the assessment period.

in 2022, and estimated to outpace other segments during the assessment period. As per end use industry, building and construction is the leading segment representing prominent demand for woven bags

Food and agriculture industries are expected to create significant revenue generating opportunities for the key players.

South Asia and East Asia are estimated as a prominent market for woven bags.

"Eco-friendly woven bags using jute material in packaging are expected to gain traction in the next decade due to the consumer preference for recyclable and biodegradable woven bags" – comments FMI analyst

Global Woven Bags Market Scenario

Distributors in the U.S. are primarily reliant on Asia Pacific countries such as India and China for the supply of woven sacks and bulk bags. To obtain an advantage over other providers, stakeholders in the woven sacks industry are becoming more competitive in their price.

countries such as and for the supply of woven sacks and bulk bags. To obtain an advantage over other providers, stakeholders in the woven sacks industry are becoming more competitive in their price. Manufacturers are increasing their capacity to produce polypropylene (PP) woven bags, which are widely used in farming, agriculture, and construction. Sapphire Packaging Co., Ltd., a global manufacturer of bags located in Vietnam , is extending its PP woven sacks, non-woven shopping bags, and RPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) shopping bags line.

, is extending its PP woven sacks, non-woven shopping bags, and RPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) shopping bags line. Following nylon, polypropylene is being promoted as a good resin species. PP recycled materials in woven bags, on the other hand, are unstable and contain contaminants. The quality of recycled materials has been discovered to be low, with average tensile strength and hardness. As a result, woven bag manufacturers are beefing up their R&D skills in order to better recycled materials in PP woven bags.

Global Woven Bags Market Landscape

Mondi Group

Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd

Al-Tawfiq Company

Anduro Manufacturing

Uflex Ltd

Berry Globol Group

United Bags, Inc

Palmetto Industries

Emmbi industries

Mansarovar Agro Sacks Private Limited

Bang Polypack, Commercial Syn Bags Limited

ProAmpac, Palmetto Industries

PrintPack

Global Woven Bags Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for woven bags market by product type (pinch bottom bags, open mouth bags, valve bags, gusseted bags, block bottom bags, and others (perforated bags, etc.)), by material (plastic (polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE)), and jute), by end use (agriculture, food, building & construction, chemicals, retail, and others (tourism & transport, etc.)), across seven regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

