Woven Launches Learning Management System Purpose-Built for Franchisors and Multi-Unit Operators

Engaging and streamlined training saves time, accelerates onboarding and supports ongoing professional development

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven, the leading multi-unit business management software, today announced a new learning management system (LMS) within its centralized platform. The new LMS capabilities enable more engagement and substantial employee learning and development as the resource lives directly within the platform a workforce uses daily.

"Our LMS is an additional tool in your arsenal to more efficiently educate employees and take ownership of professional development," said Matt Goebel , CEO and founder of Woven. "When your people feel equipped and engaged, other aspects of growing a company truly begin to fall into place."

Effective training and onboarding are critical for employee retention. Data shows employees who had effective onboarding feel up to 18 times more commitment to their workplace, and 80% of employees consider retraining options at work important. With Woven, companies can streamline and customize onboarding and professional development. The software allows businesses to:

Create dynamic, high-quality training materials like lessons, videos and quizzes with ease. Observation modules enable an assessment of capabilities and provide managers with information on how to best support their team.





Business leaders can generate new resources using base work or templates that fit the brand, eliminating the need for third-party creation. Seamlessly roll out new training material updates to ensure employees get the necessary information.





Save money. Businesses won't pay per user and Woven automatically removes former employees without manual steps to close logins.

Woven's LMS supports the platform's other best-in-class capabilities tied to day-to-day operations, including employee shift scheduling, policy enforcement, facility and asset maintenance, corporate communications like announcement roll-out and team chat, a resource repository and more.

"With more than 100 locations and thousands of employees, Woven's LMS allows us to inform teams of new processes or best practices quickly," said Russell Hoff, Massage Heights® chief operating officer. "We can modify and add training as needed, and managers can effectively monitor engagement to ensure employees are ready for the floor. As a one-stop-shop, Woven integrates seamlessly to incorporate learning into day-to-day operations."

To learn more about Woven and the LMS offering, please visit www.startwoven.com . Read more about Massage Heights' experience using the platform here.

About Woven

Founded in 2017, Woven empowers franchisors and franchisees to maximize unit economics at scale by digitally unifying the frontline workforce, connecting the management of people, operations and facilities in a single app. By streamlining the management function, Woven provides end-to-end support to help brands and multi-unit operators build successful, sustainable and scalable businesses. Woven is implemented in the salon and spa, gym and fitness, and retail categories, with notable brands, such as Planet Fitness®, Sun Tan City® and Buff City Soap®. To learn more, please visit www.startwoven.com .

BLASTmedia for Woven

Patrick Murphy

317.806.1900 ext. 102

[email protected]

SOURCE Woven