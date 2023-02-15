Woven Partners with Crimcheck to Automate Background Checks

New integration reduces liability and saves time for franchisors and multi-unit operators

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven , the leading multi-unit business management software, today announced a new partnership with Crimcheck, a comprehensive background screening and risk mitigation services provider. The partnership includes a new integration to automate the background check process.

Woven's platform was purpose-built to provide a single solution for multi-unit business owners to manage people, operations and locations. One of the biggest challenges facing multi-unit businesses is hiring efficiently and effectively, given the historically high turnover rates of the franchise industry.

"Running a multi-unit business in the midst of today's constantly changing workforce is increasingly difficult. We are passionate about setting multi-unit business owners up for success," said Matt Goebel , CEO and founder of Woven. "Partnering with Crimcheck allows us to take one more administrative task off the plate of operators, freeing them up to focus on what matters most."

With this new integration, Woven customers will be able to order background checks, verifications and drug testing services directly from the Woven platform. These orders can then be tracked through the Woven platform, providing a single source of truth for hiring managers.

"At Crimcheck, our mission is to provide the best background screening solutions to our customers. Our partnership with Woven aligns perfectly with this goal as we join forces to help franchise brands and multi-unit franchisees navigate the complexities of background screening," said David Nadell , National Director of Strategic Partnerships of Crimcheck, a DISA company. "With our franchise industry strategy and Woven's powerful platform, we're able to deliver centralized compliance reporting and a seamless ordering process."

"We're thrilled to partner with Woven to provide the highest level of background screening for franchise brands and multi-unit franchisees. Our integration with Woven streamlines the pre-employment screening process and ensures consistency across all locations, protecting customers, employees, and the brand's reputation. This partnership not only represents a major step forward in mitigating risk and making informed hiring decisions, but also in delivering a seamless and enjoyable experience for our joint customers," said John Peterson , President and CEO of DISA.

To learn more about Woven and its new integration with Crimcheck, please visit www.startwoven.com or visit Crimcheck at booth #1030 during the 2023 IFA Annual Convention February 26th through March 1st.

About Woven

Founded in 2017, Woven empowers franchisors and franchisees to maximize unit economics at scale by digitally unifying the frontline workforce, connecting the management of people, operations and facilities in a single app. By streamlining the management function, Woven provides end-to-end support to help brands and multi-unit operators build successful, sustainable and scalable businesses. Woven is implemented in the salon and spa, gym and fitness, and retail categories, with notable brands, such as Planet Fitness®, Sun Tan City® and Buff City Soap®. To learn more, please visit www.startwoven.com .

About Crimcheck

Crimcheck, a DISA Company, protects companies' employees, customers, assets and brands by providing comprehensive employment screening solutions and an award-winning customer experience. Crimcheck is PBSA Accredited, an IFA Supplier Forum member, and an annual HRO Today Customer Satisfaction Awards honoree. Crimcheck's solutions will improve your team's efficiency, enhance your candidate experience, and accelerate your time to hire. For additional information, visit www.crimcheck.net .

About DISA Global Solutions

Founded in 1986, DISA is the industry-leading provider of employee screening and compliance services. Headquartered in Houston, with 36 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada, DISA's comprehensive scope of services includes drug and alcohol testing, background screening, occupational health, and transportation compliance. DISA assists employers in making informed staffing decisions while building a culture of safety in their workplace.

BLASTmedia for Woven

Patrick Murphy

317.806.1900 ext. 102

[email protected]

SOURCE Woven