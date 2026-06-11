Woven Solutions Announces Acquisition of Insignis

RESTON, Va., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven Solutions, a leading provider of AI-enabled mission software for the National Security community, today announced its acquisition of Insignis, a specialized provider of systems engineering and software development solutions in support of critical cyber operations. This marks Woven's fourth acquisition since the strategic investment from Falfurrias Management Partners in August 2025, and the latest milestone in Woven's rapid growth as a premier provider of mission-driven technology solutions.

Insignis is known for building, securing, and maintaining the specialized infrastructure that underpins critical missions for the nation's most discerning customers. Its team brings deep expertise across systems engineering, network engineering, and software development, all geared toward the design and sustainment of the complex environments that enable mission-critical operations. Together, Woven and Insignis offer customers a deep, capable bench of engineers and an expanded ability to solve the nation's toughest technical challenges.

Insignis deepens Woven's footprint with its core customers and strengthens its delivery of comprehensive technical solutions. The acquisition builds on a series of strategic investments and reinforces Woven's momentum as it continues to focus on providing top-tier talent and capabilities.

"Insignis is exactly the kind of team that will make our platform stronger – exceptional engineers, a culture focused on delivery, and capabilities that fit hand-in-glove with our own," said Ajay Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Woven. "Bringing Insignis into Woven means more talent, stronger solutions, and better value for the customers and missions we serve."

About Woven

Woven Solutions is a Reston, Virginia-based engineering firm specializing in cloud-native software development, DevOps, cybersecurity, and data solutions for national security customers. Known for its technical excellence and people-first culture, Woven brings together top engineering talent to deliver scalable, secure, and mission-critical systems. The company's integrated approach—combining deep domain knowledge with agile delivery—has made it a trusted partner to government and enterprise clients seeking clarity, speed, and innovation. For more information, visit www.wovensolutions.io.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund investing in high-growth companies across sectors including business, government, and financial services; marketing and information services; food manufacturing; and industrial technology. The team is comprised of experienced investors and operators, supported by in-house resources spanning strategy & market insights, finance & integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former Chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised approximately $4.0 billion across eight funds and invests in growing middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can complement portfolio company executive teams in support of long-term growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com.

SOURCE Woven Solutions