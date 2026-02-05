Woven Solutions Announces Acquisition of Apira Technologies

RESTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven Solutions, a leading provider of AI-enabled mission software for the National Security community, today announced its acquisition of Apira Technologies. As a pioneer in the development of software tools for sensitive cyber and information operations missions, Apira's patent-pending commercial technology bolsters Woven's ability to support the full-spectrum of virtual and cyber operations for the Nation's highest priority missions. This marks Woven's second acquisition after taking a strategic investment from Falfurrias Management Partners in August of 2025.

Apira is an emerging technology company specializing in computer vision, machine learning, and AI systems. Operating at the nexus of AI-enabled content creation, synthetic media detection, and the increasing need for innovative and secure methods of digital engagement, Apira supports the National Security and law enforcement communities with cutting-edge SaaS products and bespoke technical expertise.

The strategic acquisition of Apira deepens Woven's suite of software products, leading edge engineering and R&D talent, and tip of the spear customer and prime contract access. Woven and Apira already serve many of the same customers today, and this partnership will strengthen Woven's ability to deliver holistic commercial technology solutions to cyber operators across the National Security community.

"Joining forces with Woven Solutions is a natural next step for Apira," said Jeff Smeraglinolo, CEO of Apira Technologies. "From the beginning, our focus has been on delivering mission-critical AI and synthetic media capabilities to customers operating in the most demanding environments. Woven brings the scale, operational depth, and shared mission focus that will allow us to accelerate product development, expand our reach across the national security community, and deliver even greater impact for our government and law enforcement partners.

TideLock Partners and Greenberg Traurig served as Apira's financial and legal advisors, respectively. Holland and Knight served as legal advisors to Woven.

About Woven

Woven Solutions is a Reston, Virginia-based engineering firm specializing in cloud-native software development, DevOps, cybersecurity, and data solutions for national security customers. Known for its technical excellence and people-first culture, Woven brings together top engineering talent to deliver scalable, secure, and mission-critical systems. The company's integrated approach—combining deep domain knowledge with agile delivery—has made it a trusted partner to government and enterprise clients seeking clarity, speed, and innovation. For more information, visit www.wovensolutions.io.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the government and business services, food manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, finance & integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com .

