Woven Solutions Announces Acquisition of Valence

RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven Solutions, a leading provider of AI-enabled mission software for the National Security community, today announced its acquisition of Valence. Bridging the gap between cutting-edge commercial capabilities and the highest-priority national security requirements, Valence will accelerate Woven's ability to deliver commercial technology solutions to its Intelligence Community customers through holistic mission enabling capabilities. Coming after the recently announced acquisitions of Cystemic Security and Apira Technologies, this marks Woven's third acquisition after taking a strategic investment from Falfurrias Management Partners in August of 2025.

Founded on the belief that the future of national security depends on uniting commercial innovation with U.S. Government mission requirements, Valence is a strategy and capabilities firm that has built a reputation for delivering high-impact solutions in mission planning, operational technology integration, and strategic communications. Valence delivers its solutions through proprietary frameworks such as Valence Playbook, which leverages commercial best practices to deliver precise and effective national security campaigns, and Valence Fusion, which enables the secure and responsible integration of AI capabilities into mission environments to accelerate operations.

The acquisition of Valence further strengthens Woven's ability to support the complex and evolving needs of government and defense customers by combining Woven's mission AI software with Valence's expertise in delivering unique commercial capabilities into the Intelligence Community. Valence also expands Woven's customer base and brings new sole-source prime contract access.

"From the beginning, Valence has focused on helping mission organizations harness commercial technology and partnerships in practical, operationally meaningful ways," said Kyle Waters, Co-Founder of Valence. "Joining Woven Solutions allows us to pair our mission expertise with world-class software engineering and cloud capabilities, accelerating the delivery of secure, scalable solutions to the customers who need them most. Together, we can help our customers achieve strategic effects faster and with greater impact."

"Woven's depth in software development and AI-enabled systems makes this an exceptional fit for our clients and our team," added Pat Schlecker, Co-Founder of Valence. "By integrating Valence's mission planning experience with Woven's technical excellence, we're creating a unified platform that strengthens operational effectiveness and ensures that advanced technology directly supports real-world mission outcomes. This partnership positions our team to scale to meet the evolving demands of the national security mission in the years ahead."

Lamkin Road and Greenberg Traurig served as Valence's financial and legal advisors, respectively. Holland and Knight served as legal advisors to Woven.

About Woven

Woven Solutions is a Reston, Virginia-based engineering firm specializing in cloud-native software development, DevOps, cybersecurity, and data solutions for national security customers. Known for its technical excellence and people-first culture, Woven brings together top engineering talent to deliver scalable, secure, and mission-critical systems. The company's integrated approach—combining deep domain knowledge with agile delivery—has made it a trusted partner to government and enterprise clients seeking clarity, speed, and innovation. For more information, visit www.wovensolutions.io.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the government and business services, food manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, finance & integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com .

