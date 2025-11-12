Woven Solutions Strengthens Leadership Team Following Falfurrias Partnership

RESTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven Solutions, a leading provider of technology and software solutions for the national security community, today announced today that Sarah Shaffer and Matthew McGuinness have joined the company's leadership team as it embarks on its next phase of expansion following a strategic investment from Falfurrias Management Partners .

Sarah Shaffer, formerly with ManTech, joins Woven to support growth efforts. A seasoned leader in capture and proposal strategy and a past APMP "40 Under 40" honoree, Shaffer brings deep experience in developing and executing federal growth initiatives across the defense and intelligence markets.

Matthew McGuinness, previously with GRVTY and BlueHalo, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. McGuinness has extensive experience scaling private-equity-backed technology firms, strengthening financial operations, and integrating acquisitions in high-growth national security technology environments.

These appointments come as Woven accelerates its strategic plan to pursue both organic and acquisitive growth, expand its solutions-based delivery model, and increasingly focus on bringing AI capabilities to critical intelligence community missions.

"This new leadership wave reinforces our mission to deliver agile, technically relevant, and mission-driven solutions for our national security customers," said Ajay Patel, Senior Partner at Woven Solutions. "Sarah and Matthew's expertise will enable Woven to accelerate our growth trajectory and better support our key mission partners."

About Woven

Woven Solutions is a Reston, Virginia-based engineering firm specializing in cloud-native software development, DevOps, cybersecurity, and data solutions for national security customers. Known for its technical excellence and people-first culture, Woven brings together top engineering talent to deliver scalable, secure, and mission-critical systems. The company's integrated approach, combining deep domain knowledge with agile delivery, has made it a trusted partner to government and enterprise clients seeking clarity, speed, and innovation. For more information, visit www.wovensolutions.io.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused, middle market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the government and business services, food manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy and market insights, finance and integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com .

