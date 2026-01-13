WOVEN WIRE MESH ANODES FEATURE A DENSE UNIFORM STRUCTURE

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anomet Products has introduced a line of platinum clad niobium mesh anodes for semiconductor wafer plating and PCBs, advanced packaging and interconnects, and wafer-level processing.

Laser cut into complex shapes, Anomet Platinum Clad Woven Mesh Anodes feature a dense, pin-hole free uniform structure to assure consistent current distribution.

Anomet Platinum Clad Woven Mesh Anodes are metallurgically-bonded platinum and niobium substrates that feature a dense, pin-hole free uniform structure to assure consistent current distribution and improved electrolyte flow for consistent chemistry at the wafer surface. Produced by weaving 0.020" dia. platinum clad niobium wire in a 10 x 10 mesh pattern, these anodes have an active surface area of 1.25 in2/in2 and no unplatinized edges.

Laser cut into complex shapes, Anomet Platinum Clad Woven Mesh Anodes are offered as single pieces up to 24" wide with a 10 wires/inch pattern in both directions; available with or without frames and tabs. The increased surface area results in lower operating current densities and longer anode life. Anodes are also available as wire and rod from 0.021" to 1" dia.

Anomet Platinum Clad Woven Mesh Anodes are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations and samples are available.

For more information contact:

Anomet Products

Robert F. Gallant, Marketing

830 Boston Turnpike

Shrewsbury, MA 01545 U.S.A.

(508) 842-3069 FAX (508) 842-0847

e-mail: [email protected]

www.anometproducts.com

SOURCE Anomet Products