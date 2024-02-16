WovenEarth Ventures Closes $152M US Early-Stage Climate Tech Fund of Funds

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WovenEarth Ventures held the final close of its first fund, WovenEarth Fund I at $152M on January 31st, hitting its hard cap. WovenEarth's mission is to seek attractive, risk-adjusted returns while moving compelled capital into US early-stage climate tech venture, providing highly diversified exposure to the sector via a focused, carefully crafted fund of funds with differentiated access.

This new fund seeks to break down the barriers to investing in US early-stage climate tech, which remains difficult for many investors to enter due to the dynamic, technical, and emerging nature of the space.

WovenEarth draws on the decades of experience that founder Jane Woodward has accrued building portfolios of early-stage risk in the energy industry. Jane is complimented by two partners, co-founder Mauricia Geissler, the former chief investment officer of Amherst College, and Denise Miller, an energy transition strategist, and four other team members as well as expert senior advisors. 

WovenEarth's inaugural institutional partners include three major university endowments – Boston University, Northwestern University, The Pennsylvania State University – along with Glenmede (representing a major foundation), Mortenson Family Foundation, and M.A. Mortenson Companies. Big Path Capital provided fundraising support.

Since 2022, WovenEarth Fund I has invested with 13 US-based early-stage climate tech venture fund managers that are generalist investors focused on decarbonization, as well as managers that have domain-focused funds on specific climate tech sub-sectors such as wildfire, water, agriculture, or digital solutions.

WovenEarth Fund I is largely committed to underlying funds and seeks to ultimately provide exposure to over 300 underlying portfolio companies. In addition, the fund also opportunistically coinvests directly in companies often with unique access.

Jane has been an educator at Stanford for more than 30 years and investor education is central to WovenEarth's strategy. She brings her knowledge to WovenEarth investors through curated quarterly workshops featuring venture managers from WovenEarth's portfolio along with select portfolio companies.

