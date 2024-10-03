WOW Aesthetics and Laser First to Offer "Non-Surgical Face Lift" Without Pain, Needles or Downtime

Complimentary "WOW" Launch Party October 16 to Demo Procedures

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Aesthetics and Laser, a new med spa in the Quad cities, is introducing a non-invasive technology for anti-aging, reducing wrinkles and tightening skin. The "WOW non-surgical facelift" uses muscle activation, ultrasound, and microneedling to tighten and tone facial muscles, and boost collagen and hyaluronic acid making patients look years younger without surgery, needles, pain or downtime.

As the newest med spa in the Quad Cities, Wow Aesthetics has a team of medical specialists providing myriad treatments for skin, hair and body. The center offers medical aesthetic services including advanced skin treatment, hair restoration, medical weight loss and incontinence. Led by triple-board certified physician and founder Aman Kaur, M.D. with advanced training in hair restoration and skin treatment, the med spa is known for providing leading-edge treatments.

"We are first in the area to offer the 'WOW' non-surgical facelift that provides benefits of a full facelift without pain, bruising or downtime," says Dr. Kaur. "Both women and men can take advantage of this new anti-aging procedure that uses combination therapies to make patients look years younger."

EMFace, a non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment, uses heat and muscle stimulation to revitalize the face by stimulating underlying tissue, which reduces fine lines.

"We place electrodes on strategic points on the face for 20 minutes," explains Dr. Kaur. "I recommend patients get the treatment weekly for four weeks to boost collagen production and tighten facial skin."

Those looking for a brighter, dewy look, can try EXION, a technology that boosts hyaluronic acid levels locking in moisture for a smoother, glowing look. EXION also has a minimally invasive, micro-needling component that uses deep energy penetration to reduce prominent lines, wrinkles, sagging skin and jowls.

The EMSELLA chair addresses incontinence using muscle contractions to tighten pelvic floor muscles. Patients are fully clothed and sit on the chair for 30 minutes, equal to 11,000 Kegel exercises. After six sessions over three weeks, patients return to daily activities without bladder control issues.

Those interested in trying these procedures are invited to a complimentary WOW Makeover Event, 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 4617 Progress Drive, Davenport. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, goody bags and special discounts. To RSVP: 463-343-7015 or www.wow-aesthetics.com.

SOURCE WOW Aesthetics and Laser