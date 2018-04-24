WOW air Brings Back $69 Flights To Iceland For Summer And Fall 2018

The discounted flights will be available from Baltimore/Washington, D.C. (BWI), Chicago (ORD), Cleveland (CLE), Cincinnati (CVG), Detroit (DTW), New York (EWR & JFK), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), St. Louis (STL), Pittsburgh (PIT), Boston (BOS), San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX) to Iceland (KEF).

Fares go on sale today and will be offered for flights May 1, 2018—June 20, 2018 and September 1, 2018—October 27, 2018. Tickets can be purchased starting today at www.wowair.us.

"We want to kick-off the summer travel season by giving our customers some of the lowest prices available," said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air. "Over the past year we have seen a continued growth and a strong demand for affordable transatlantic airfare. We are confident we can further build upon this success in the future."

Launched in November 2011, WOW air now connects 39 destinations across the U.S. and Europe with the Icelandic capital. WOW air transported 2.8 million passengers in 2017, an increase of 69% on the previous year.

*Flights from Washington, D.C. (BWI), Chicago (ORD), Cleveland (CLE), Cincinnati (CVG), Detroit (DTW), New York (EWR & JFK), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), St. Louis (STL), Pittsburgh (PIT), Boston (BOS), San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX) to Iceland (KEF). Based on lowest one-way WOW basic fare booked on www.wowair.us. Includes all taxes, fees and carrier charges. Available for travel May - June & September - October, 2018. The offer applies for 1480 seats on selected flights, only when booking round trip flights. Subject to availability. Restrictions and baggage fees apply. Lowest advertised fare is exclusive to MyWOW members.

About WOW air

WOW air offers the lowest fares, a modern fleet with the lowest emissions and the biggest smile; this is the WOW air promise to its valuable customers. As of spring 2018, the airline services 39 destinations across Europe and North America including Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, and Copenhagen.

Established in November 2011 by Icelandic entrepreneur Skúli Mogensen, the purple airline flies with Airbus A320, Airbus A321 and Airbus A330 models. WOW air boasts one of the world's youngest fleet, with an average aircraft age of just 2 years.

WOW air was ranked as the 7th best low-cost airline in Europe at the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Skytrax World Airline Awards and was the youngest airline in the top ten.

