WOW air Offering $45 Flights to Iceland to Celebrate Presidents Day

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to celebrate Presidents Day, the most underappreciated U.S. holiday, with the trip of a lifetime! WOW air is offering $45 one-way flights to Iceland from New York (EWR), Boston (BOS), Detroit (DTW) and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. (BWI). Flights are available to book starting Presidents Day, February 18, for travel between March 1 - May 31, 2019.*

Springtime is one of the most desirable seasons to visit Iceland. Between witnessing Iceland's Northern Lights, the glaciers on Diamond Beach and Reykjavik nightlife, there's sure to be an activity to please even the worldliest traveler.

"We are thrilled to offer travelers an opportunity to explore Iceland this spring in honor of Presidents Day," said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air. "At WOW air, we are committed to making travel more affordable and accessible to all, from the experienced globe-trotter to travel newbies and those in between."

The offer applies to 1,000 seats on selected flights, only when booked on a return trip.

*$45 fares available from New York (EWR), Boston (BOS), Detroit (DTW) and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. (BWI) to Iceland (KEF). Based on lowest one-way WOW Basic fare booked on www.wowair.us. Includes all taxes, fees and carrier charges. Available for travel March 1 to May 31, 2019.

About WOW air

WOW air offers the lowest fares, a modern fleet with the lowest emissions and the biggest smile; this is the WOW air promise to its valuable customers. The airline services 26 destinations across Europe and North America including Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, and Copenhagen.

Established in November 2011 by Icelandic entrepreneur Skúli Mogensen, the purple airline flies with Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 models. WOW air boasts one of the world's youngest fleet, with an average aircraft age of just 2 years.

WOW air was named the 2018 CAPA Low Cost Airline of the Year. Additionally, WOW air was ranked as the 7th best low-cost airline in Europe at the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Skytrax World Airline Awards and was the youngest airline in the top ten.

