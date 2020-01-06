WOW Announces the Launch of Its Latest High-Precision Servo Stepper AnanasStepper 3.0 for Multi-Axis Control

WALNUT, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A respected team of mechatronics engineers, software experts and hardware designers recently launched an advanced motion-control stepper to make machine tasks powerful and more precise, with wide applications such as 3D printers, 6+ axis robotic arms and more. The new AnanasStepper 3.0 stepper motor is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/249504031/ananasstepper-30-a-servo-stepper-for-multi-axis-control.

Servo Stepper motors are used in virtually all desktop devices that require precise control of position, velocity, and torque. They have been used widely for years but previous versions lacked the performance and precision of today's latest systems. AnanasStepper 3.0 is a universal application, advanced motion-control stepper motor that improves any stepper-driven machine. It is quiet, powerful and more accurate than typical steppers and features multi-axis control and closed-loop positioning that eliminates lost steps.

"Most desktop 3D printers and robotic arms use stepper motors that lack power and precision and have limitations when it comes to delivering high-quality results, especially for 3D print models. Our years of experience with stepper motor systems have resulted in the most cost-effective way to achieve the high performance of industrial-grade servo systems at an affordable price. Our AnanasStepper 3.0 makes 3D printing more accurate, improves robotic arm precision and is perfect for DIY makers," said Blue Zeng, co-founder of WOW.

AnanasStepper 3.0 promises to be a simple and fast upgrade to existing 3D printers and, compared to other steppers, it has 15bit/0.01° ultra-high precision. It features an advanced loop-locked design that increases printing success rate by eliminating lost steps to ensure more accurate prints with better quality.

The stepper also is applicable to most desktop robotic arms and its quiet, powerful and precise capabilities instantly improve performance with multi-axis control. It is open source, has an active and helpful community of other builders and commercial support is available. It supports Micro USB connection and pulse interface or even an RS485 bus or CAN bus. Therefore, it can be connected to the majority of hardware, including PC, laptop, Ramps, Raspberry Pi, and more.

AnanasStepper 3.0 is available now via the Kickstarter campaign with special deals and discounts for early adopters.

