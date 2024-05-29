WOW! Awarded $2.39 Million Grant by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to Expand its Footprint

Combined with WOW!'s $1.02 million contribution, a total of $3.41 million will be invested to grow WOW!'s network in Houston and Henry Counties in southeastern Alabama, targeting underserved areas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has accepted a $2.39M grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) program. These funds represent an addition to WOW!'s contribution of $1.02 million, for a total investment of $3.41 million. WOW! will use the funds to extend its fiber network to serve nearly a thousand homes in Houston and Henry Counties in southeastern Alabama.

The ADECA program works to positively impact Alabama communities through partnerships, grant programs, and services to spur community and economic development and enhance quality of life. This grant will allow WOW! to primarily target underserved areas that can benefit from additional broadband options. In southeastern Alabama, WOW! currently serves the communities of Headland in Henry County and Dothan in Houston County.

"We thank ADECA for this generous grant to complement WOW!'s investment in the area as we look to offer more Alabama residents and businesses dependable options to meet their array of broadband needs, particularly in areas that currently have a lack of reliable and high-speed options," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "As we continue to focus on innovating for our customers, this additional expansion in southeastern Alabama, alongside our wider market expansion efforts, highlights our continued progress and commitment to bringing more communities our state-of-the-art broadband services."

Once services are launched, even more residents in Houston and Henry Counties will experience WOW!'s reliable, high-speed network. Subscribers can sign up for WOW!'s all-fiber network and Internet plans with all-inclusive pricing, no annual contracts and no data caps, along with the necessary WiFi equipment to get started. WOW!'s broad suite of offerings also includes WOW! mobile powered by Reach, comprehensive business solutions, and bundling options with YouTube TV, one of the most popular and robust live TV video services.

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 16 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

