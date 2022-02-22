WOW! Enters Wireless Market Through Partnership with Reach Mobile

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has partnered with Reach Mobile, to offer its HSD customers discounts when they purchase WOW! mobile powered by Reach.

The Reach Mobile and WOW! partnership provides WOW!'s customers additional choice and flexibility. Additionally, WOW!'s high-speed internet customers can take advantage of extra savings on their WOW! mobile service. Consumers do not need to be WOW! customers to experience the no-contract cell phone plans and unlimited talk and text.

"Through our partnership with Reach Mobile, we're able to offer customers even more choices for staying connected to their world with reliable, high value, low-cost services," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We know our customers continue to seek options to work, learn and be entertained no matter where they are and we're thrilled to offer one more way to make that possible."

WOW! mobile powered by Reach leverages the nation's largest 5G network and will offer a variety of plans that when combined with WOW!'s fast, reliable Internet service, customers could receive up to $10 off their WOW! mobile powered by Reach Mobile bill each month.

WOW!'s entrance into the wireless market comes at a time when the need for high-speed Internet and mobile services is at an all-time high. Gartner forecasts that remote workers will account for 53% of the U.S. workforce in 2022, making the need for fast, reliable, high-value broadband and mobile services more critical than ever.

"We are excited to partner with WOW! to bring reliable, high-quality mobile services to WOW! broadband subscribers," said Harjot Saluja, Reach Mobile CEO. "By leveraging Reach Next, our new and innovative network monetization platform to launch services including mobile and fixed wireless, WOW! has launched full-featured mobile service offerings with a back-office portal coupled with a white-labeled end-user experience for WOW! customers. Reach is truly a one-stop-shop to rapidly deploy mobile services."

To learn more, go to wowway.com/mobile.

To learn more about Reach Mobile, please visit www.reachmobile.com.

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About Reach Next/Reach Mobile

Reach Next is the network monetization platform business of Reach Mobile. Reach Next is truly the one-stop shop to launching your own MVNO, Fixed Wireless service, Failover Internet, Voice-over-IT, IoT, fiber broadband and Private Network services in a matter of weeks. The multi-tenanted, cloud-based platform is flexible enough to meet a variety of use cases and scalable from single-site deployments to multi-millions of users. In addition to providing turnkey user experiences and integrations with network operators, the platform offers highly scalable modules for billing, policy, catalog management, data plan management, full featured back office and layered security. Reach is integrated with 45+ mobile operators around the world and supports 5M daily active users and 40M monthly active users across use cases. It also operates the #1 consumer-rated mobile service on TrustPilot, a purpose-driven mobile service known for its signature Best Fit™ discount and commitment to bridging the Digital Divide. To learn more about Reach Next, please visit www.reachmobileplatform.com.

