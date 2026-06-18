WOW! Expands All-Fiber Network to 20,000 More Homes and Businesses in Central Florida

Continued investment in Seminole and Orange counties brings exceptional reliability and multi-gig speeds to the region via FTTH technology

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW!), a leading provider of fiber-broadband internet services and advanced connectivity solutions, today announced that 20,000 additional homes and businesses in Seminole and Orange counties will gain access to its all-fiber internet network by fall 2026.

With this latest expansion, WOW!'s all-fiber network will reach nearly 75,000 homes and businesses in Central Florida, including the communities of Longwood and Sanford in Seminole County and Fairview Shores, Ocoee, Rosemont and Engelwood Park in Orange County.

"We began our fiber deployments in Seminole and Orange counties four years ago, and we continue to rapidly expand access to super-reliable, multi-gig fiber internet," said Heather McCallion, chief experience officer for WOW!. "We've invested over $140 million in Central Florida since 2022 and continue to make tremendous progress on our pledge to bring the best in technology to this region."

WOW!'s Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology delivers a dedicated fiber-optic connection from the network directly to each residence or business, supporting symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 Gbps. The powerful speeds are combined with exceptional reliability.

The expansion delivers more than online speed and reliability — it supports the economic well-being of the entire community. Access to high-speed fiber broadband has been linked to higher property values, stronger small-business formation, and expanded opportunities for remote work, telehealth, and online education. Reliable, high-capacity connectivity also helps communities attract and retain employers and the investment that follows them.

WOW! continues to invest across all its service areas to ensure that every customer — whether served by its fiber or hybrid networks — enjoys fast, dependable connectivity and a consistently excellent online experience.

For more information about the availability of WOW!'s fiber internet services, visit wowway.com.

About WOW!

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW!) is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a high-performing fiber-rich network that passes nearly two million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 20 markets, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. WOW!'s expansive portfolio of advanced services includes high-speed internet, all-fiber internet in multiple markets, TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.