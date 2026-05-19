WOW! Brings Reliable Fiber Internet to 10,000 More South Carolina Homes and Businesses

Latest expansion nearly doubles WOW!'s fiber footprint in Greenville County, delivering symmetrical, multi-gig speeds directly to homes and businesses

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOpenWest (WOW!), a leading provider of fiber-broadband internet services and advanced connectivity solutions, today announced that more than 10,000 additional homes and businesses in Greenville County, South Carolina, will gain access to its all-fiber internet network this year — bringing fast, reliable, future-ready connectivity to one of the state's fastest-growing regions.

With this latest expansion, more than 20,000 homes and businesses across Greenville County will have access to WOW!'s all-fiber network by fall 2026 — a significant milestone in the company's commitment to bringing next-generation connectivity to the region.

"We are excited to expand our fiber services even deeper into Greenville County," said Heather McCallion, chief experience officer for WOW!. "These new activations nearly double the number of homes and businesses in the region that can access WOW! fiber Internet — giving families, entrepreneurs and businesses the speed, reliability and value they need to thrive in today's connected world."

WOW!'s Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology delivers a dedicated fiber-optic connection all the way from the network to each individual residence or business. That pure fiber path means customers experience upload and download speeds of up to 5 Gbps, virtually eliminating lag and slowdowns even during peak usage hours. Fiber is extremely reliable, delivering exceptional uptime and consistent performance that families, remote workers and businesses depend on every day.

WOW! also plans to upgrade its existing broadband infrastructure in South Carolina and throughout its U.S. service areas. Upgrades to WOW!'s fiber backbone, core network and data transport systems will expand capacity, enhance reliability and pave the way for even faster speeds across the company's growing footprint.

WOW! will notify homes and businesses as the fiber service becomes available in each area. Residents and business owners in Greenville County can visit wowway.com to check availability and learn more about WOW!'s fiber internet plans.

About WOW!

WideOpenWest (WOW!) is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with high-performing fiber-rich network that passes nearly two million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 20 markets, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. WOW!'s expansive portfolio of advanced services includes high-speed Internet, all-fiber internet in multiple markets, TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.