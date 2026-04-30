WOW! Extends Fiber to More Than 17,000 New Homes and Businesses in East Central Michigan

Advanced fiber technology and major network investments will boost online reliability and performance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW!, a leading fiber and broadband services provider, today announced plans to extend its all-fiber services to more than 17,000 new homes and businesses in East Central Michigan.

The activations will start this spring in areas of Genesee, Livingston and Oakland counties. With this latest expansion, over 27,000 homes and businesses in the region will have access to WOW!'s all-fiber internet by early fall.

WOW! fiber Internet uses advanced Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology. With FTTH, the fiber connection is made directly to the home or business. Speeds are symmetrical, meaning download and upload speeds are equal, which is optimal not only for streaming 4K video, but also for gaming, uploading large files to the cloud, work-from-home web calls, and business applications. Because the service is pure fiber, it provides exceptional uptime and reliability.

WOW! also plans to upgrade its existing broadband infrastructure in Michigan and throughout its U.S. service areas. Upgrades to WOW!'s fiber backbone, core network and data transport systems will expand capacity, enhance reliability and pave the way for even faster speeds.

"Fiber and broadband internet are the gold standards for affordable connectivity," said Aaron Brace, chief technology and information officer for WOW!. "Other technologies can suffer from interference due to physical conditions, weather or congestion during heavy use. Our fiber and broadband services deliver a consistent online experience with superfast speeds, keeping our customers connected to what matters most to them."

WOW! will notify homes and businesses of the availability of the fiber service as areas are activated. The areas where fiber availability has expanded include Brighton, Genoa and Green Oak townships and the City of Brighton (Livingston County); Flint Township and the City of Flint (Genesee County) and Lyon (Oakland County). Newly activated fiber areas include Commerce and Milford townships and the City of Wixom (Oakland County).

For more information on WOW! and service availability, please visit www.wowway.com.

About WOW!

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly two million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 20 markets, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. WOW!'s expansive portfolio of advanced services includes high-speed Internet, all-fiber internet in multiple markets, TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.