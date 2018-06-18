WOW Global Retail Introduces Innovative Merchandising Services Through a 360° Storytelling Approach

"At WOW MKTG, we are constantly evolving our capabilities, above and beyond what an agency is expected to offer. This strategic initiative uniquely positions WOW MKTG as one of the few agencies in the nation with the tools and expertise to successfully ferry consumers through a brand's story at every stage of its life cycle," said Jose Dans, president and founder of WOW MKTG. "We decided to take a pioneering approach to the concept of integrated services by adding WOW Global Retail, bridging marketing and merchandising, in order to create one seamless narrative."

Led by seasoned merchandising experts, Vince Urrutia and Lenny Marrero, this new entity, will engineer results for all parties in the retail ecosystem, by using an omni-channel approach to drive growth, loyalty and brand equity within all major retail categories. WGR will provide consultation, brand development, merchandising, and marketing services - all under one roof.

"This type of innovative, masterful storytelling through product, environment and messaging creates an experience which challenges the status quo and evokes an emotional connection with consumers," said Urrutia, managing partner of WOW Global Retail. Urrutia has significant experience developing tailored offerings for prominent retail brands. He also has led strategic teams charged with developing a meaningful, connected in-store shopping experience.

Marrero, managing partner of WOW Global Retail, added, "By providing expert consultation, brand development, merchandising and marketing, we'll have the ability to create a narrative that is compelling and powerful to capture consumers at the moment of truth." His experience includes leading strategy and execution, and store format initiatives for notable consumer packaged goods and pharmaceutical brands and retailers. Marrero has worked to develop groundbreaking approaches and improvements to the in-store experience while streamlining costs to significantly improve return on investment.

WGR will curate meaningful connections at every stage of the retail lifecycle for brands, retailers, and manufacturers. This type of innovative, powerful storytelling through product, environment and messaging challenges the status quo and develops strong loyalty between brands and consumers. Brands, manufacturers and retailers alike are all on a daily journey to deliver this very experience; WOW Global Retail makes this a vivid reality.

