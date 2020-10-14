WOW! Joins ACA Connects and EducationSuperHighway Initiative to Support E-Learning Connectivity Needs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has signed on to participate in ACA Connects and EducationSuperHighway's " K-12 Bridge to Broadband " program to help school districts and states provide internet access for students in low-income households.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected students across the country who are engaging in remote learning from home, but can't afford broadband access. WOW! joins other ACA Connects members in deploying their broadband services to students so they can actively participate in their coursework.

"The pandemic should not be a roadblock for students to be able to learn from home, regardless of their financial situation," said Shannon Campain, chief commercial officer of WOW!. "We are proud to stand with ACA Connects, EducationSuperHighway and the other ISP providers to serve communities in need."

As one of many ISP providers participating in the program, WOW! will be responsible for creating a "sponsored service" offering that schools can purchase on behalf of students. WOW! will also work with schools to identify unserved homes where students require internet access for remote learning.

