WOW! Launches Business Home Office Solution to Help Companies and Teleworkers During COVID-19

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company is offering a Business Home Office solution aimed at supporting small businesses and teleworkers who have had to adjust their plans to work from home as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The solution will work for all home-based businesses and teleworkers, offering fast and reliable internet service with competitive speed tiers to ensure any home-based business needs can be met. Add-ons such as WOW!'s Whole-Business Wi-Fi, Static IP and Hosted VoIP are also available to bundle to maximize the potential of WOW!'s Business Home Office solution.

"We know how important it is to stay connected, especially during these times of uncertainty. With increased demand and reliance on broadband services, now is the perfect opportunity to launch our new business solution," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "WOW! is committed to ensuring that our customers can continue to drive their businesses forward and meet the needs of their own clientele without worrying about their internet services."

WOW! Business is also announcing the availability of National Numbers with Virtual Voice services which will allow customers to promote a local presence in locations across the country while efficiently managing these inbound calls from their location.

For more information on WOW! Business products, pricing, and services offered, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About WOW! Business

WOW! Business provides data, Internet, voice and cloud services to business and wholesale customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The company is dedicated to delighting customers with friendly service and providing reliable, easy and pleasantly surprising quality products and services at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com.

