WOW! Lights Up TVs and Faces at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced the company has donated its high-definition television services to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

The Ronald McDonald House is home to thousands of families every year who make the facility their home-away-from-home while their child is being treated at Nationwide Children's Hospital and other area hospitals in Columbus. Every night, hundreds of moms, dads, brothers and sisters stay at the Ronald McDonald House, which provides stability in the midst of challenging times. WOW! has brought the company's best in-home entertainment packages to the facility so residents can make their stay as enjoyable as possible.

"When we heard the largest Ronald McDonald House in the world was without cable video services, we knew we had to step in and fill this void," says Tyler Zvolanek, Columbus operations director WOW!. "WOW! is focused on treating our customers like neighbors, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure Ronald McDonald House residents have the familiarity and comforts of home when they are in treatment."

WOW! has previously worked with Ronald McDonald House Charities in Cleveland, Charleston and Columbus. Whether preparing and serving food for residents, sponsoring rooms or providing WOW! services, WOW! supports Ronald McDonald House Charities in their efforts to provide a home-away-from-home experience for so many families in need across the country.

For more information on how you can give back to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, please visit: www.rmhc-centralohio.org.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

The Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio is located directly across the street from Nationwide Children's Hospital. Open 365 days a year, the Ronald McDonald House is a home-away-from-home for families with seriously ill children receiving treatment in the hospital. The House offers comfortable bedrooms with private baths, continuing care suites for recovering transplant patients, fully equipped kitchens and dining areas, play rooms, laundry facilities, a meditation room, exercise room and informal gathering areas. Currently, the House can accommodate 137 families every night, making it the largest Ronald McDonald House in the world. The Columbus Ronald McDonald House opened a major expansion project in 2014 including 57 guest rooms, a commercial kitchen, a rooftop garden, additional green space, and five single-family homes for families whose children have extended stays at the hospital. RMHC of Central Ohio also operates a Ronald McDonald Family Room at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, and partners with Nationwide Children's Hospital to operate a Ronald McDonald Care Mobile in Central Ohio. For more information, visit www.rmhc-centralohio.org.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com for more information.

