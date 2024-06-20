WOW! Marks Launching Its All-fiber Network in Mauldin with $10,000 Donation to Rebuild Upstate for Home Repair Project

Alongside the donation, WOW! volunteers participated in a build day to construct a ramp and handrails for a local homeowner

MAULDIN, S.C., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW) a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has made a $10,000 donation to Rebuild Upstate , a nonprofit organization based in Greenville, South Carolina whose mission is to repair homes of low-income neighbors, preserving affordable housing in local communities by making houses safer, healthier, and more livable. The donation is just one way WOW! intends to invest in the community following the recent launch of its services in Mauldin, South Carolina.

WOW! awarded the donation to Rebuild Upstate CEO Jake Beaty, today during the volunteer build day. The funds will be used to help build a new ramp for local Mauldin homeowner allowing safer access to her home and community. Local WOW! employees participated in the build project, constructing the ramp and handrails. In addition to the donation and volunteer time, WOW! has offered the homeowner a year of free internet services.

"Preserving housing is critical to the community, enabling homeowners to age in place, strengthening neighborhoods, and addressing the affordable housing crisis," said Beaty. "We are grateful to WOW! for their generous donation and their work to build a ramp and handrails for a Mauldin resident in support of our mission, and are happy to welcome WOW! to the Upstate."

"In addition to positively impacting the community through our broadband services and local involvement, this donation and volunteer day help directly support Rebuild's vision of enabling an Upstate where everyone has the opportunity to live a life of dignity in a safe home environment," said Dominick Silvio, director of operations for WOW!. "Strengthening community connections is integral to who we are at WOW!, and that also shines through in our dedication to fostering connectivity through fast, reliable Internet access and award-winning customer service."

WOW! is bringing its all-fiber broadband services to the additional Greenville County communities of Five Forks, Fountain Inn and Simpsonville as part of its Greenfield market expansion plans . Both residents and businesses will benefit from WOW!'s state-of-the-art network and fastest speeds, with straightforward pricing, no annual contracts, no data caps, and the necessary WiFi equipment to get started. WOW!'s offerings also include WOW! mobile powered by Reach, comprehensive business solutions , and bundling options with YouTube TV , one of the most popular and robust live TV video services.

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 16 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About Rebuild Upstate

Rebuild Upstate is a nonprofit organization serving the Upstate of South Carolina. The nonprofit strengthens the communities by providing volunteers and materials to create a safe, healthy, sustainable home environment for disabled, low-income and elderly homeowners. The organization exclusively focuses on repairs and improving existing homes. The nonprofit is also the reigning Chamber Max Heller award recipient. Learn more at www.rebuildupstate.org .

