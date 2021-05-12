WOW Media Goes 100% Digital, Now Accepts Bitcoin

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. based OOH digital advertising company, WOW Media , announces they have expanded its array of payment options to allow a full-on digital experience for clientele. Those looking to advertise on WOW's state-of-the-art digital billboards can now purchase ads with Bitcoin.

"Just as full-motion billboards are the next frontier in advertising, so are emerging cryptocurrency technologies," says Scott Krantz, WOW Media's founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to offer a comprehensive digital experience, not only through our advertising packages, but through this groundbreaking cryptocurrency payment option. If you can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin, you should be able to buy time on WOW's expansive digital network."

Boasting brilliantly bright and colorful jumbo screens, WOW's billboards are powered by more than 500 times the pixels in a 4K television and create an IMAX-style viewing experience that bring outdoor advertising to life. With exclusive locations surrounding Los Angeles International Airport, The Forum, Hollywood Park, and the Los Angeles Rams' and Chargers' new SoFi Stadium, WOW presents more than 40 million weekly impressions running innovative advertisements from major corporations including Apple, Disney, Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Coca-Cola, as well as from small businesses, government health and safety announcements, and other important public bulletins.

Not only is WOW Media a leader in technological advanced advertising, they also present as a philanthropic leader, giving back to the city of Inglewood where the billboards are located. Fifty percent of client profits are donated to help the municipality fund's critical assets, which includes emergency services and the upkeep of parks and recreational areas.

Furthermore, WOW offers local Inglewood businesses a significant rate reduction on media buys.

About Scott Krantz:

Scott Krantz has dedicated the past 20+ years to the world of OOH advertising. Starting his career in 1999 as the CEO of Mediacom Outdoor Advertising, Krantz led the buildout of an advertising network that included more than 500 transit shelter displays located at prominent Westside intersections. He then sold that sector and went on to partner with Warner Brothers, Paramount, and Pepsi.

In 2012, Krantz built the nation's largest college television network implementing HD screens in 400+ Barnes & Noble stores, and in 2017, he founded WOW Media.

