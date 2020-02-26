'Wow' Moments Abound in Colorado This Summer With New Events, Activities, Adventures, Lodging Offerings, Culinary Experiences and More

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado is setting the scene for an unforgettable summer season that will leave visitors to the state saying one word: "Wow!" Visit www.COLORADO.com .

Exciting New Events, Festivals & Anniversaries:

History Colorado Presents "Bold Women. Change History." March 7, 2020-Feb.2021: A memorable and telling story of how Colorado's voters became America's first to extend voting rights to women on Nov. 7, 1893.

Ai Weiwei's Forever Bicycles Installation on Display in Breckenridge, May 8-Sept. 6, 2020: Ai Weiwei's bicycles, which have been exhibited around the globe, make their way to Breckenridge.

Westcliffe Hosts the 2020 Sangre Star Festival, June 19-20, 2020: Includes a new moon Dark Sky Solstice Celebration and is designed to appeal to amateur and serious stargazers alike.

Colorado Prairie Music Festival Returns During 125th Annual Lincoln County Fair in Hugo, Aug. 8, 2020: The fourth annual event features a boot stompin' concert held during the Lincoln County Fair.

The LeadBoat Challenge Debuts in Leadville & Steamboat, Aug. 15-16, 2020: The ultimate cycling challenge of 2020 – racing the Leadville Trail 100 MTB followed by SBT GRVL Black.

The Pikes Peak APEX, Sept. 24-27, 2020: A brand-new multi-day mountain bike challenge that will include riding at in-town parks and backcountry stages on the slopes of Pikes Peak.

Mexican Modernism Exhibition Opens at the Denver Art Museum, Oct. 25, 2020 - Jan. 17, 2021: A traveling exhibition focused on the post-Mexican Revolution artworks of internationally celebrated artists Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and their contemporaries.

Enticing New Attractions, Activities & Adventures:

Denver to Open New Beer Spa: Slated to open in May 2020, Denver's first Beer Spa will offer a series of beer infused spa treatments and on-site taproom.

Colorado Shoe School Opens in Fort Collins: Guests design and create their own custom shoes using repurposed leather and recycled sole options.

Country Boy Mine Offers New Gold Rush Experience: Travel back in time and meet some of the characters of Breckenridge's mining roots in a new interactive stage show.

New Dark Sky Tour of Colorado to Launch: Colorado Stargazing: Experience the Night is a new dark skies tour connecting several of the state's locations known for their stargazing.

Denver Art Museum to Unveil Martin Building Renovation in June : The $150M Martin Building renovation project includes a new welcome center, restaurant, learning and engagement center and architecture, design studio and design galleries.

Denver Selfie Museum Now Open : The first and only Instagram pop-up museum in Denver, this highly-interactive museum provides guests with a selfie adventure.

Four Corners Guides Launches New Bikerafting Tour: One of the only known guides offering guided bikerafting trips starting this spring.

Good Times Adventures Offers New Summer Dog Sledding Experience: Summer dog sledding uses innovative harnesses and "sleds" for their eager canines to pull even when there isn't any snow on the ground.

The Living Farm to Offer New Lamb Midwife Workshop: Guests can take an active role in bringing new lambs into the world during a new workshop.

Ouray to Open New Via Ferrata Course: The new route will offer a wide variety of vertical and horizontal sections with interesting and varied movement.

New Pikes Peak Summit House Experience To Open: The new 38,000-square-foot complex will include a newly designed and constructed Summit Visitor Center, elevating the experience for visitors who summit the peak.

First and only U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame To Open in Colorado Springs: The $90M museum will be a one-of-a-kind tribute to the Olympic and Paralympic movements, with Team USA athletes being at the center of the story.

New Lodging Properties and Major Renovations:

Cohabit Pod Hotel Debuts in Avon: A new pod hotel, offering guests a unique and affordable alternative to traditional hotels and hostels with a boutique feel and custom built private pods.

Gravity Haus Debuts in Breckenridge With Plans to Expand to Vail and Winter Park: Offering insider experiences ranging from outdoor excursions to social programming and features 60 distinctly curated rooms along with outstanding onsite amenities.

Hotel Maverick to Open in Grand Junction: A boutique-style hotel offering experiential learning for students at Colorado Mesa University in the hospitality management and culinary programs.

Kinship Landing to Open in Downtown Colorado Springs: A new hotel concept that will offer what today's travelers demand: authentic and engaging travel experiences that connect them to the local community.

Life House Hotel to Open In Denver's LoHi Neighborhood : A boutique property opening in Denver's Lower Highlands neighborhood.

Nugget Mountain Bar To Offer New Nugget Cabins: The Nugget Mountain Bar near Durango is now home to two designer tiny homes as vacation rentals.

New River Run, a Signature Sun RV Resort to Open in Granby: A new high-end resort with a wide variety of lodging styles including mountain cottages, glamping accommodations and camping.

Tiny Homes Open at Powderhorn: A Tiny Homes village featuring six homes that are available to reserve on a nightly basis. The homes are modern and comfortable, and some include fireplaces.

Enticing Lodging Packages & Amenities:

Devil's Thumb Ranch To Offer New Vitality Wellness Retreats: A new series of Vitality Wellness Retreats guided by leading wellness professionals to help guests restore, reset and leave feeling renewed.

Dunton Hot Springs Presents a Year of Dunton Events: A new experiential program that offers guests ways to discover Dunton and its local purveyors through a variety of unique and immersive events.

OPUS and Thelma Huts Offer New Hut-to-Hut Supported Alpine Adventures: Two new three-day supported hut-to-hut trips taking guests through the awe-inspiring alpine terrain around Telluride and includes nourishing food, a yoga session and a wood-fired sauna.

Strata Integrated Wellness Spa Debuts Decode Your DNA: A program for those who have run genetic testing through Ancestry or 23andMe. Professionals will guide guests through the reporting, and determine which information is relevant and helps them find a path toward optimal health.

Interesting Food and Beverage Offerings:

Fort Collins' Ace Gillett's Reopens Following Major Renovation: An underground cocktail music lounge featuring a sophisticated new design, a handcrafted cocktail list and a supper club style menu featuring seasonal fare.

Denver Art Museum to Collaborate with Award-Winning Chef, Jen Jasinki on New Restaurant Concepts: The Ponti will combine art and dining, presenting a locally-sourced and inspired menu with high standards of sustainability.

For[a]ged is now open at Denver's Dairy Block: A modern new LoDo restaurant uniting craft and cuisine and serving a menu featuring thoughtfully chosen local, international and seasonal ingredients by Chef Duy Pham.

Ghost Donkey To Open in Denver: A fun and delightful Mexican-inspired tequila and mezcal bar, Ghost Donkey's menu takes inspiration from the ingredients and flavors of Mexico.

Periodic Table Opens in Steamboat Springs: A new restaurant by lauded chef Patrick Ayres and restaurateur Phillips Armstrong that will reinvent itself each summer and winter.

Prelude + Post to Debut at The Denver Performing Arts Complex: Prelude + Post will offer elevated food and cocktails with a focus on shared plates for a social dining experience.

Red Leg Brewing to Open New Brewery-Food Hall In Colorado Springs: Red Leg Brewing's $8 million project will bring an outdoor food hall, event space and 14,000-square-foot brewery and taproom to Colorado Springs.

SOURCE Colorado Tourism Office

Related Links

https://www.colorado.com

