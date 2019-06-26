WOW! Named One of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources

NEWNAN, Ga., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, has been named as one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources. WOW! won this award in the Atlanta market in 2017 and 2018 and has been recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest winner five times, most recently in 2018.

The Best and Brightest award recognizes WOW! as a company with impressive organizational values and which has achieved positive business results through their employment policies and best practices in human resource management.

"From a surprise birthday card in the mail to support in participating and completing a local community leadership program, WOW! makes me feel valued as an employee," said Corey Johnson, enterprise account executive at WOW!. "The company provides us with all the tools we need to grow, demonstrating they are truly invested in our success."

WOW! provides a working environment which supports employee growth both personally and professionally. In addition to flexible work schedules, competitive wages and benefits packages, employees can participate in career path and training programs to broaden their career horizons. Each employee is also encouraged to volunteer in their communities for any charity or organization of their choosing. Employees are celebrated through recognition programs highlighting employee achievements which align with WOW!'s company values of respect, integrity, spirit of service and accountability.

"We are incredibly proud of the company culture we are building at WOW! and earning this recognition is a great honor and affirmation of our efforts," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We continue to invest in our employees through training, development, compensation and retention efforts. Our Newnan team has worked hard and the entire company is proud of their achievement and this recognition."

Each year the NABR reviews results delivered by an independent research firm, which evaluates companies based on measures such as compensation and benefits, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, work-life balance, diversity and inclusion and community initiatives.

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® has annual symposium and award galas presented in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, and San Francisco.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wowway.com

