WOW! Names John Roy as Vice President of Engineering Operations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW) today announced the appointment of John Roy as vice president of engineering operations. Roy will oversee various operational functions within network operations, ensuring compliance with all company goals, directives, and objectives.

Roy's appointment continues to showcase WOW!'s growing technology team, following the recent hire of Mark Veyette as senior vice president of IT operations and the recent promotion of Bill Case as chief information officer.

"WOW! continues to attract great leaders to our engineering team, and John is no exception," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "With Mark's leadership, vision and strategy, WOW!'s technology and engineering teams will continue to excel as new projects and procedures are successfully implemented."

With more than 22 years of experience in telecommunications, Roy has held leadership positions at T-Mobile, Layer3 TV, Comcast, Media One and Charter Communications. Roy has broad technical knowledge in network engineering and operations and in the deployment of innovative technologies. Most recently, John served as vice president of operations in T-Mobile's Home and Entertainment department, and as senior vice president at Layer3TV prior to T-Mobile's purchase of the multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD).

"I am driven to create innovative ways to improve performance at WOW!," said Roy. "I look forward to working together with WOW!'s technology and engineering teams to continue to produce and support services that pleasantly surprise our customers."

Roy received his Bachelor of Arts degree in computer science from Palomar College.

For more information on WOW!'s management team, visit http://www.wowway.com/experience/management-team .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices while providing high standards for employee relations and business practices, recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' Best & Brightest Company to Work For award for five years since 2014. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About WOW! Business

WOW! Business provides data, Internet, voice and cloud services to business and wholesale customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The company is dedicated to delighting customers with friendly service and providing reliable, easy and pleasantly surprising quality products and services at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com .

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wowway.com/

