WOW! Names Mark Veyette as Senior Vice President of IT Operations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW) today announced the appointment of Mark Veyette as senior vice president of IT operations to oversee IT functions and procedures, including application deployment, server and device management, computer operations and help desk services.

Veyette's appointment continues to showcase WOW!'s growing technology team, following the recent promotion of Bill Case as chief information officer. Veyette will report directly to Case as the company continues to focus on transforming its approach to technology, IT and project management.

"The technology that has shaped our industry continues to change, and we, too, need to stay on our toes to innovate on the solutions our customers depend on," said Case. "Mark has been on the frontlines of cable and telecommunication technology during some of the industry's biggest transformations. With his knowledge and expertise, WOW! will continue to provide best-in-class services as we continue to grow and expand."

With more than 35 years of experience in both telecommunications and IT, Veyette has held senior IT leadership positions at Cricket Communications, T-mobile, Echostar, AT&T Broadband, MediaOne, StarTek, and Argo.

"Recent advances in the telecommunications industry have changed the basic ways in which customers enjoy our services," said Veyette. "With the right mix of enabling technologies, WOW! will continue to provide the most pleasantly surprising customer experience the industry has to offer."

Veyette received his Bachelor of Arts degree in computer science from Seton Hall University, while receiving his Associates degree in math and science from Valley Forge Military Academy & College.

For more information on WOW!'s management team, visit http://www.wowway.com/experience/management-team .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices while providing high standards for employee relations and business practices, recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' Best & Brightest Company to Work For award for five years since 2014. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About WOW! Business

WOW! Business provides data, Internet, voice and cloud services to business and wholesale customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The company is dedicated to delighting customers with friendly service and providing reliable, easy and pleasantly surprising quality products and services at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com .

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

