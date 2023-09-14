WOW! Partners with the Augusta GreenJackets to Honor Local Teachers and Students During 2023 Season

Broadband leader provides continued support for educators and students in the area with Teacher of the Month Award, Stuff the Bus Back-To-School Drive and Boys and Girls Club ticket donations to Augusta GreenJackets home games

AUGUSTA, Ga., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, and the Augusta GreenJackets , the Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, today announced their continued commitment to the teachers of the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) through the WOW! Teacher of the Month Award . The award recognizes teachers who have made a lasting impact on their students and on the surrounding community. Additionally, WOW! donated 160 tickets throughout the season to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta and co-hosted the annual Stuff the Bus Back-To-School Drive to benefit the United Way of the CSRA.

Along with powering the GreenJackets' home, SRP Park, with Internet, TV and phone services, WOW! had the privilege of honoring six outstanding educators who continue to go above and beyond to create a positive impact within their community through the Teacher of the Month Award. Each winner was recognized during on-field pre-game ceremonies and received $500 from WOW! for classroom expenses, four GreenJackets reserved seat tickets and a commemorative plaque serving as a lasting symbol of their accomplishment.

To show support for local students, WOW! donated a total of 160 tickets to Augusta GreenJackets home games to the Boys and Girls Club during the season. WOW! also co-hosted the annual Stuff the Bus Back-To-School Drive with the GreenJackets and SRP Federal Credit Union which benefits the United Way of the CSRA. Fans gave 600 pounds of essential items for students such as backpacks, notebooks and other basic school supplies. These donations help alleviate some of the financial hardships associated with back-to-school shopping for families in the community.

"Spirit of service is integral to who we are at WOW!, which is why we continue to show CSRA teachers how much we appreciate and respect their commitment to the greater Augusta community and our children," said Jason Sand, senior director, contact center operations at WOW!. "It's equally vital for students to have the classroom supplies needed to advance their learning and to build a sense of community. We're honored to work alongside local partners such as the Augusta GreenJackets, United Way of the CSRA, and the Boys and Girls Club to help offer this support to teachers, students and families."

"As the 2023 season comes to a close, the Augusta GreenJackets are honored to have presented the WOW! Teacher of the Month Award to six esteemed local teachers and are ecstatic to continue the tradition in the years to come," said Tom Denlinger, vice president of the Augusta GreenJackets. "We're grateful to partner with WOW! to support local education and bring joy to the community by giving back."

For more information on WOW! and its services, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.