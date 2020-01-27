WOW! PODS from Wow! Stuff to debut at NYTF

"It's a play and display collectible in physical and digital format for fans of character brands and it's had the highest buy in at retail of any product we've launched to date", says Wow! Stuff's CEO Richard North. "It's aimed at kids 5+ and has a radically different play pattern to the traditional collectibles in market. Each purchase enhances the next through a unique interlocking display system enabling kids to host their collection in any display design or pattern they like, on their shelves or on their wall! A mystery image then reveals whenever the user activates the 'Swipe to light' UV function; be it through waving their hand or walking past their POD. Each WOW! POD can be scanned after purchase to see the physical character come to life in Augmented Reality and collected and even swapped with friends in digital format!

WOW! PODS are unlike anything on the market and their display'ability provides the ultimate showcase opportunities! With retail starting at approximately $10.00 USD, it's a great value for today's sometimes stretched consumers."

The six-sided hexagon light up collectibles will be available in household favorite brands whether it be a top TV series or a major Hollywood movie franchise, and launches with Trolls in March. Expect to see kids everywhere stacking and lighting up their WOW! PODS in their own unique way in 2020.

Wow! Stuff will also have their full range of new innovative toys for 2020 launching at London, Nuremberg and New York Toy Fair on Level 1, Booth 6647 with an all new trade exhibition showcasing its manufactured products across tier 1 brands from Disney, Marvel, Universal, Warner Bros. eOne, Mensa, Bonnier Group (POPULAR SCIENCE) and more.

About Wow! Stuff

Established in 2006, Wow! Stuff is an innovation company that aims to create WOW! Factor toys for tier 1 licensed brands and bring them to life using live in-store demonstration programmes. Wow! Stuff is a Virgin Fast Track 100* company and in 2019 won various awards for its ground-breaking Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak, including Wow's 2nd TOTY award nomination (Toy of The Year, USA). Wow's largest ever range of new licensed brands and innovative products will be announced at the London, Nuremberg and New York Toy Fairs.

*Virgin Fast Track 100 - one of the 100 fastest growing companies across all industries in the SME sector of the UK

SOURCE WOW! STUFF