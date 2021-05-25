WOW! Prepares to Support Its Markets in Anticipation of Active 2021 Hurricane Season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company is preparing for the upcoming 2021 hurricane season by hardening its network, testing resiliency and updating crisis and business continuity plans in its southern markets. With reports of an increase in storm activity this year, WOW! is working to ensure its emergency response teams are prepared to quickly address service interruptions that may result from storms.

Hurricane season officially starts on June 1, but many weather forecasters are pointing to an early start to the season with tropical storm Andres having made landfall earlier this month. As a result, WOW! is encouraging residents to fully prepare for an early and active hurricane season. When a storm is imminent, WOW! will mobilize mission critical teams and resources to respond to any reported outages as quickly as possible, as soon as it's safe to do so.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made people more reliant on the internet than ever before, making any outages, especially those caused by natural disasters, even more catastrophic," said Ed Sesi, vice president of operations for WOW!. "That is why WOW! is thinking ahead and preparing our systems for if and when we need to take action to support residents and communities to ensure they remain connected to their world."

WOW! is also sharing tips and important information with its customers and residents in WOW!'s southern markets in anticipation of storms this hurricane season.

WOW! Hurricane and Tropical Storm Tips:

The most effective way for residents to receive real-time updates on their WOW! services in areas impacted by a hurricane or tropical storm is to visit wowway.com or to call 1-855-4-WOW-WAY.

or to call 1-855-4-WOW-WAY. WOW! recommends residents preload the wowway.com website on their mobile devices prior to any storm and have the WOW! customer service phone number 1-855-4-WOW-WAY written down in the event they need to report an outage.

website on their mobile devices prior to any storm and have the WOW! customer service phone number 1-855-4-WOW-WAY written down in the event they need to report an outage. Program emergency contact numbers and e-mail addresses into your phone including the police and fire departments, nearest hospital and important friends or family members.

Keep mobile devices fully charged and dry while electrical power is still functional. Have a backup power supply, like a car charger or a portable battery, if possible and a safe, dry place to keep devices. Plastic bags can be utilized for additional protection from water damage.

If you are likely to lose electrical power, WOW! recommends unplugging equipment or using surge protectors to protect devices from damage when power is restored.

If customers have electrical power but WOW! service is not functional, WOW! recommends that customers restart or reset devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

