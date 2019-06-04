WOW! Prepares to Support Southern Markets Ahead of 2019 Hurricane Season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, is preparing for the 2019 hurricane season by hardening its network, testing resiliency and updating crisis and business continuity plans. The company continues to work to ensure its emergency response teams are prepared to quickly address service interruptions that may result from storms.

Some weather forecasters predicted 13 storms this upcoming season and WOW! is encouraging residents to be fully prepared. When a storm is eminent, WOW! will mobilize mission critical teams and resources to respond to any reported outages as quickly as possible.

"Access to communications services like phones and the Internet is critical during a natural disaster, and we are ready to support residents and communities that may be affected by storms this season," said Ed Sesi, vice president of operations for WOW!.

WOW! is also sharing tips and important information with its customers and residents in WOW!'s southern markets in anticipation of storms this hurricane season.

WOW! Hurricane and Tropical Storm Tips:

The most effective way for residents to receive real-time updates on their WOW! services in areas impacted by a hurricane or tropical storm is to visit wowway.com or to call 1-855-4-WOW-WAY.

WOW! recommends residents preload the wowway.com website on their mobile devices prior to any storm and have the WOW! customer service phone number 1-855-4-WOW-WAY written down in the event they need to report an outage.

Program emergency contact numbers and e-mail addresses into your phone including the police and fire departments, nearest hospital and important friends or family members.

Keep mobile devices fully charged and dry while electrical power is still functional. Have a backup power supply, like a car charger or a portable battery, if possible and a safe, dry place to keep devices. Plastic bags can be utilized for additional protection from water damage.

If you are likely to lose electrical power, WOW! recommends unplugging equipment or using surge protectors to protect devices from damage when power is restored.

If customers have electrical power but WOW! service is not functional, WOW! recommends that customers restart or reset devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone



WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wowway.com

