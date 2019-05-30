WOW! Recognizes CSRA Teachers for Their Dedication to Students and Local Community

AUGUSTA, Ga., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, and the Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, today announced their continued commitment to the teachers of the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) for the impact they are making on local students and the community as a whole.

Throughout the 2019 season, five select CSRA teachers will be honored during pre-game ceremonies at SRP Park. Each "WOW! Teacher of the Month" winner will receive $500 from WOW! for classroom expenses, four GreenJackets reserved seat tickets, four food vouchers and a commemorative plaque. WOW! is also providing an additional $500 gift card to be raffled off during the GreenJackets' "Teacher Appreciation Day" on June 6th.

"Local teachers shape the minds of our future generation, instilling valuable life lessons of respect and integrity with every student that walks through their classroom," said James Phillips, area operations manager at WOW!. "As part of our spirit of service, WOW! wanted to do even more to show local CSRA teachers how much we respect and appreciate their commitment to our children and the greater Augusta community."

"The Augusta GreenJackets were honored to present the WOW! Teacher of the Month award to five local teachers in 2018 and are thrilled to continue and expand the tradition in 2019," said Tom Denlinger, vice president of the Augusta GreenJackets. "Seeing the smiling faces of both the teachers, and the students that nominated them, at SRP Park ignites the community and the players on the field. The CSRA is beyond lucky to have such a great network of teachers that continue to give their hearts to their students and the community members in the CSRA."

Students and families across the CSRA have the opportunity to nominate a teacher during the 2019 season. For those interested in nominating a teacher, please visit https://www.wowway.com/teacher for more information. The nominating student's family will also receive four reserved tickets and four food vouchers courtesy of WOW!.

WOW!, a founding partner of the Augusta GreenJackets, powers SRP Park with high speed Internet, cable and phone services. For more information on WOW!, bundles and pricing, and services offered, please visit www.wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About WOW! Business

WOW! Business provides data, Internet, voice and cloud services to business and wholesale customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland and the Southeast. The company is dedicated to delighting customers with friendly service and providing reliable, easy and pleasantly surprising quality products and services at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com.

About the Augusta GreenJackets

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, "playball" development which includes apartment living, senior living, retail, restaurants, class "A" office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visit www.thesrppark.com.

