WOW Sports Introduces First-Ever Collection of Snow Tubes

"For more than a decade, WOW Sports has created high-quality towable tubes for the water," says WOW Sports art director, Jeff Baack. "With our rich design history and cut and sew expertise, an expansion into the snow tube category was a natural move. WOW Sports was founded on fun and a passion for outdoor activities on and around the water. We're excited to bring that same ethos from the water to the snow with our exciting new winter line this year."

Durability is at the forefront of design for every WOW Sports product, which is why WOW snow tubes are built with the same manufacturing quality as its high performance towables. Each snow tube is built to last, constructed with heavy-duty PVC materials with cold crack technology and a tarpaulin base to face the elements. Full nylon covers resist abrasion and make for a comfortable ride every time. Packed with innovative features and backed by a WOW 1-Year Warranty, WOW Sports snow tubes can be enjoyed by the whole family.

The WOW Bobsled (MSRP $99.99) is built for speed with a directional bottom surface that helps prevent spin-outs for a straight and smooth decent. The chariot-style sled includes oversized molded PVC handles, which allows ample room for a tight grip while wearing bulky gloves or mittens. An integrated pull rope makes for easy transport and endless runs each and every snow day. For those that don't want to ride alone, the WOW Tracer (MSRP $199.99) can accommodate one or two riders thanks to its 55" diameter circular footprint with a built-in cockpit. Designed with dual functionality, the WOW Tracer can be used as a sled in the winter and a towable tube in the summer with a reinforced tow system.

"WOW Sports has historically been a seasonal company focused on markets where warmer weather is consistent throughout the year, or in the summer," says WOW Sports marketing director, Heidi Ong. "As the company continues to expand, venturing into the snow tubes category gives WOW Sports the opportunity to be in the market all year long in every region. Consumers will now have an offering of WOW Sports product that is unique, durable and fun throughout every season, helping make life-long memories year-round."

The full snow tube collection by WOW Sports will be available to consumers in September 2022 and can be purchased at Wowsports.com. For more information and media inquiries, please email Kevin McCormack at [email protected].

About WOW Sports

WOW Sports is an outdoor brand that designs products to create fun and inspire the outdoor lifestyle for all ages. From towables to pool lounges and backyard slides and splash pads, WOW Sports bring quality and service to the customer. Our motto is "We Create Fun" which is reflected in our products and the lifestyle we promote for everyone.

