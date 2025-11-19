"Wow! The Things We Can Do! Me, You, and Anxiety Too!" Invites Children to Befriend Anxiety and Use Its Energy for Creativity and Courage

New children's book by therapist and author Aileen Nealie encourages children to see anxiety as a friendly wave of energy they can create with, featuring whimsical illustrations byacclaimed animation director Mark Dindal.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and Energy Psychology Therapist Aileen Nealie helps children ages 4–8 see anxiety not as fear, but as energy they can understand, embrace, and use creatively in her new picture book, "Wow! The Things We Can Do! Me, You, and Anxiety Too!"

In the story, young Timmy's worries take shape as a glowing, playful wave of energy. With the support of new friends, he discovers that this wave doesn't need to be pushed away or battled—it can be welcomed as a source of courage, imagination, and even superpowers.

Wow! The Things We Can Do! Me, You and Anxiety Too!

"Even if they don't show obvious signs of stress, every child can benefit from learning how to work with anxiety's energy," says Nealie. "Instead of treating it as an enemy to fight or suppress, we can invite it to be a friend. When we do that, anxiety's energy becomes our ally."

With vibrant illustrations by Mark Dindal (The Emperor's New Groove, The Garfield Movie [2024]), the story blends playfulness and heart to offer children, parents, teachers, and therapists a hopeful new way to approach anxiety.

